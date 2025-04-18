The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, and NHL on TNT shared a video Friday on X of their analysts' predictions. They were asked which two teams would reach the final and who would win. Most of them did not pick the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some picked Vegas, Tampa, Florida or Colorado instead.
Paul Bissonnette said he’s sticking with the Leafs in the East, and he also picked Edmonton in the West. He added that if he could change it, he would go with Colorado.
"I'm going to stick with the Leafs in the East," Bissonnette said, "that's been my prediction since the start of the year." "They have set themselves up perfectly. I did pick Edmonton in the West. I'll stick with them. But if I did get to change my opinion, I think I would go with the Colorado Avalanche."
Liam McHugh said he had Toronto vs. Edmonton before the season. But now, he picks Vegas to beat Toronto in the final.
"At the beginning of the season," McHugh said. "I picked an all-Canadiens Stanley Cup final. I had Toronto against Edmonton. I still feel good about one of those, and it's not Edmonton. I have Toronto, making a run, getting to Stanley Cup final. And I have them playing the Vegas Golden Knights, and I like Vegas to win it all."
Henrik Lundqvist predicted Vegas against Tampa Bay. He said both teams are heavy and solid defensively.
"I’m predicting Vegas against Tampa," Lundqvist said. "They're both pretty heavy teams. I like their D-core. Goaltending's been really strong. Vegas, their D-core is big and strong, and then they have four lines that score."
Anson Carter picked Florida in the East if Matthew Tkachuk is healthy. In the West, he went to Colorado.
"Out in the East — I'm taking the Florida Panthers." Carter said. "It's all predicated on Matthew coming back, being healthy. And the West, it is a little more difficult in the West, because there are so many teams, I believe can come out of the West. The team I’m choosing will be Colorado Avalanche. I think if all things are being equal — the Colorado Avalanche versus Florida Panthers."
Takeaways from the NHL on TNT hosts' predictions about the Stanley Cup
None of the analysts picked the Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup. Some think they will make the final, but not win. Vegas and Colorado got the most support from the panel. Defending Stanley Cup champs Florida and Tampa Bay were popular picks in the East.
The Leafs were not the favorite among the TNT crew. The Oilers, who struggled late in the regular season with injuries after losing in the finals, are also not the favorites to win the Cup.
The playoffs begin with Winnipeg vs. St. Louis and Colorado vs. Dallas on Saturday. Toronto starts its series against Ottawa on Sunday. The full playoff schedule includes eight first-round matchups. The road to the Stanley Cup begins this weekend.
