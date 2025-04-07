  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brad Marchand
  • Paul Bissonnette hilariously trolls Brad Marchand as Panthers secure playoff spot

Paul Bissonnette hilariously trolls Brad Marchand as Panthers secure playoff spot

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 07, 2025 17:31 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Paul Bissonnette and Brad Marchand takes a dig at one another during TNT interview (Source: Imagn)

Paul Bissonnette joked about Brad Marchand on Sunday during a TNT interview. It was Marchand’s first TNT appearance since being traded to Florida, who just clinched a playoff spot.

Ad

Bissonnette asked:

"I was just wondering between your nose and five-head, how long does it take to apply sunscreen to those areas?"

Marchand teased Bissonnette for his haircut. He said:

"It's good, I was watching pregame. I don't know what's going on with the bowl cut out there. Think, you should shave the rest of your head, ears down that's what you went in there for. That's tough one, tough look."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bissonnette called it a “medium fade,” but Marchand didn’t agree. He added:

"Yeah, bringing back the bowl cut, I like that. I don't mind it, they just forgot to do anything else and shave and then leave the rest."
Ad

This was not Marchand's first exchange with Biz in which they took a dig at one another. In December, Marchand mentioned Bissonnette’s restaurant incident in Phoenix. Bissonnette had joked about Marchand’s hair on TV. He asked if Marchand got a Turkish hair transplant.

"No, bud. I just try to look like those guys who beat the wheels off you the other day," Marchand said in his reply.
Ad

Marchand was dealt from the Bruins to the Panthers on March 7. In return, the Bruins received a conditional 2027 second-round pick. They are also paying Marchand 50% of his salary for the remainder of the season. Marchand will become a free agent after this season.

Brad Marchand and Panthers lost their fifth straight game in 2-1 loss to Red Wings

The Florida Panthers lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. It was the Panthers' fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Detroit scored first at 4:37 of the second period when Alex DeBrincat netted a power-play goal. J.T. Compher made it 2-0 at 11:23 with a glove-side shot.

Ad

Florida got on the board with 40 seconds left in regulation with Anton Lundell's goal to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Panthers were missing four important players: Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. Coach Paul Maurice said resting them was necessary.

“You want every advantage you can get, home ice and all that, but we’ve got to heal these guys,” Maurice said (via NHL.com). “We have to give ourselves a chance to play physically in the playoffs and our schedule won’t allow that right now.”

Florida is still third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी