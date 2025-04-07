Paul Bissonnette hilariously trolls Brad Marchand as Panthers secure playoff spot

Paul Bissonnette joked about Brad Marchand on Sunday during a TNT interview. It was Marchand’s first TNT appearance since being traded to Florida, who just clinched a playoff spot.

Ad

Bissonnette asked:

"I was just wondering between your nose and five-head, how long does it take to apply sunscreen to those areas?"

Marchand teased Bissonnette for his haircut. He said:

"It's good, I was watching pregame. I don't know what's going on with the bowl cut out there. Think, you should shave the rest of your head, ears down that's what you went in there for. That's tough one, tough look."

Ad

Trending

Bissonnette called it a “medium fade,” but Marchand didn’t agree. He added:

"Yeah, bringing back the bowl cut, I like that. I don't mind it, they just forgot to do anything else and shave and then leave the rest."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was not Marchand's first exchange with Biz in which they took a dig at one another. In December, Marchand mentioned Bissonnette’s restaurant incident in Phoenix. Bissonnette had joked about Marchand’s hair on TV. He asked if Marchand got a Turkish hair transplant.

"No, bud. I just try to look like those guys who beat the wheels off you the other day," Marchand said in his reply.

Ad

Marchand was dealt from the Bruins to the Panthers on March 7. In return, the Bruins received a conditional 2027 second-round pick. They are also paying Marchand 50% of his salary for the remainder of the season. Marchand will become a free agent after this season.

Brad Marchand and Panthers lost their fifth straight game in 2-1 loss to Red Wings

The Florida Panthers lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. It was the Panthers' fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Detroit scored first at 4:37 of the second period when Alex DeBrincat netted a power-play goal. J.T. Compher made it 2-0 at 11:23 with a glove-side shot.

Ad

Florida got on the board with 40 seconds left in regulation with Anton Lundell's goal to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Panthers were missing four important players: Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. Coach Paul Maurice said resting them was necessary.

“You want every advantage you can get, home ice and all that, but we’ve got to heal these guys,” Maurice said (via NHL.com). “We have to give ourselves a chance to play physically in the playoffs and our schedule won’t allow that right now.”

Florida is still third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama