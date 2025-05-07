Paul Bissonnette issues blunt advice on how Maple Leafs should handle Sam Bennett situation - "Don’t be something you’re not"

Sam Bennett will be public enemy number one in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The Florida Panthers forward has been under intense scrutiny since Game 1 for running into goaltender Anthony Stolarz, causing what appears to be a concussion. Stolarz has been officially ruled out for Game 2, which means Joseph Woll will start in net for the Maple Leafs.

Bennett went away unscathed for his actions, as the NHL Department of Player Safety didn't feel any supplemental discipline was warranted. Despite that, the Maple Leafs and their fans can't be happy with Sam Bennett, and it sparks the question of what the response will be in Game 2.

Former NHLer, now Maple Leafs fan, Paul Bissonnette was asked that exact question when on Spittin' Chiclets Game Notes. Biz shared the video of his take on X (formerly Twitter).

"No, I honestly think that if the Leafs want to win this series, they have to play to their identity. They’ve got guys who can respond if needed—maybe a few will challenge Bennett, but the focus needs to be on playing smart and playing between the whistles," Bissonnette said.

"If Florida brings their usual nonsense, take the power plays and capitalize. Don’t try to be something you’re not. They’ve got guys who can handle the physical side, but if Bennett won’t engage, just let it go and play hockey," Bissonnette added.

Sam Bennett has been effective for the Panthers in the playoffs, producing six points (four goals, two assists) through their first six games.

Former NHLer Frank Corrado shared the same sentiment in regard to Sam Bennett

Former NHLer, now TSN hockey analyst Frank Corrado, provided a similar take to Paul Bissonnette when asked whether Sam Bennett will face any retribution for his hit on Anthony Stolarz.

Jay On SC shared his comments on X.

"If someone wants to go out there and challenge Sam Bennett, he's a big boy... He should take that challenge. But at the same time, it can't be something retaliatory in nature that is going to put your team at a disadvantage," Corrado said.

It will be very interesting to see how it all plays out between Bennett and the Maple Leafs throughout the rest of this series.

The Panthers and Maple Leafs will battle in Game 2 of their second-round matchup on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

