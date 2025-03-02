Paul Bissonnette issues bold prediction for NHL playoffs involving Toronto Maple Leafs

With a record of 37-20-2, the Toronto Maple Leafs are having a strong 2024-25 season. They are second in the Atlantic Division and are on a four-game winning streak. They have won against the Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Bruins and Rangers, and they look like a strong playoff team this season.

Considering the Leafs' performance this season, NHL insider Paul Bissonnette made a bold prediction for them on X:

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are the only Original Six team making playoffs. Book it. #leafsforever," he tweeted on Saturday.

Six original teams, like the Bruins (64 points), Red Wings (66 points), Canadiens (63 points), and Rangers (62 points), are all struggling. The Blackhawks, with an 18-35-7 record, are well out of the race.

This is the Maple Leafs' first season under Craig Berube as coach. William Nylander leads the team with 34 goals, and Mitch Marner has 56 assists and 74 points. This is Auston Matthews' first season as the Leafs' captain. He has missed 15 games due to injury, and his health is the Leafs' primary concern after he skipped a game against Sweden in the 4 Nations. If he misses playoff games, it could hurt the team.

Goaltending has been steady for the Leafs, as Joseph Woll leads with 20 wins and a .910 save percentage. Anthony Stolarz has recorded 13 wins and a .927 save percentage and is working in tandem with Woll. The team allows 2.83 goals per game, showing good defense, but it can be improved. Offensively, they average 3.19 goals per game. Their power play ranks 11th in the league, and their penalty kill is ranked 14th.

Since 2004, the Leafs have won only one playoff series in the 2022-23 season. Last year, they lost to the Bruins 4–3 in the first round. With a strong core of Matthews, Marner, Nylander and John Tavares leading the team, they hope to make a deep playoff run. However, the Leafs will face strong competition from the Capitals, Jets, Panthers and Oilers.

GM Brad Treliving wants to improve the Maple Leafs' defense

With the trade deadline near, GM Brad Treliving wishes to improve the Maple Leafs, especially on defense. Speaking to the media, he said,

“We signed a bunch of defensemen, but you can never have too many. If something makes sense for us, we’ll explore it.”

Treliving prefers smart moves over big trades but mentioned that he would explore options.

