Paul Bissonnette labels Alexander Nikishin as 'Russian Cale Makar' following two-year contract with Hurricanes

After much anticipation and speculation, the Carolina Hurricanes officially announced the signing of top prospect Alexander Nikishin on Friday morning. Nikishin and the Canes agreed to a two-year, $1,850,000 contract that will expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Russian defenseman had spent the last three seasons playing for St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL (Russian professional hockey league), where he dominated at a very young age. There had been some uncertainty over the years regarding whether he would indeed sign with the Hurricanes, however, any worries have now been put to bed.

Many around the league believe the addition could be game-changing for Carolina, and one analyst threw out a lofty comparison for Nikishin. Former NHLer, now NHL analyst, Paul Bissonnette weighed in on the news on X (formerly Twitter), playfully calling him the Russian Cale Makar.

"HE’S COMING… Some are saying the Russian Cale Makar. Can this get the Canes over the hump? We will see," Bissonnette wrote.

Upon arrival, Alexander Nikishin should see plenty of ice time on the Hurricanes' blueline that needs an offensive boost. He'll be expected to play a big role in their now confirmed first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils.

Alexander Nikishin is one of the top prospects in the NHL

The expectations for Alexander Nikishin coming into the NHL are very high.

The 23-year-old produced at an elite rate in the KHL, amassing 157 points (45 goals, 112 assists) in a combined 193 games across three seasons, while being a whopping +70 in the plus-minus category. As a third-round pick (69th overall) from the 2020 draft, Nikishin looks to be a steal of a selection by former general manager Don Waddell.

Alexander Nikishin was the number three-ranked player on TSN Director of Scouting, Craig Button's top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list from February. Button said, "Nikishin could play in the NHL right now", and that Carolina would be that much better with him in their lineup. Only Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov and Capitals forward Ryan Leonard ranked ahead of the 6'4, 216-pound blueliner.

It remains unclear when Nikishin will get to Carolina to make his NHL debut, though he should be ready in time for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

