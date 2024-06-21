Paul Bissonnette makes bold Game 6 prediction marking Panthers' star to steal Stanley Cup hopes from Oilers

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette predicted Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Despite the Oilers' recent two consecutive wins, Bissonnette thinks Panthers star Sasha Barkov will be the key player.

"I know I was wrong in the last couple of pods, but my prediction is we're getting so excited, we assume it's going to be in order, and Sasha Barkov is going to figure things out," Bissonnette said on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

Bissonnette noted Barkov's potential impact on the series. He added Barkov could win the Conn Smythe trophy over Connor McDavid. Bissonnette predicted a 4-2 Panthers win, with Barkov scoring three goals, including an empty-netter for the clincher.

Bissonnette suggested Barkov's overall skills could stop McDavid, causing disappointment for the Oilers at Rogers Place.

"On offense, I'm just saying I know what's going to happen. Sasha Barkov is going to go back to that mean 200-foot game. He's going to gobble them up. Connor McDavid is going to have no ice, and he's going to disappoint," Bissonnette said.

Heading into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers are at a crucial point. They were up 3-0 in the series but lost the last two games to the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have picked up their game, scoring 13 goals in the last two matches at home. Sasha Barkov and the Panthers must regroup to avoid a Game 7.

Matthew Tkachuk's impact on Panthers' Game 5 of Stanley Cup finals

Matthew Tkachuk has been important in the Stanley Cup Final beyond scoring goals. Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised Tkachuk's crucial defense against Connor McDavid. In Game 5, Tkachuk scored a goal and assisted another, showing he's back in form after a scoring dry spell.

Tkachuk's leadership is important for Florida, especially after missing games last season due to injury. He is currently taking a day-by-day approach.

“It doesn’t matter what I did or what we did last game. It’s a fresh day tomorrow, it’s a fresh game day. We’re very excited. … Stanley Cup Finals, it doesn’t get better than this,” Tkachuk said (via NHL.com).

With a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6, Tkachuk's role could be important in the Panthers' win for their first Stanley Cup.