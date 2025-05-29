Paul Bissonnette makes his feelings clear on Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Matthew Knies' Maple Leafs futures

NHL insider and longtime Maple Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette shared his strong opinions about Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Matthew Knies’ futures with the team. The Leafs have about $25.71 million in salary cap space for the 2025-26 season, considering the NHL's projected cap limit of $95.5 million. Right now, Toronto’s total cap hit is around $69.79 million.

Marner is an unrestricted free agent after his six-year, $65.4 million contract ended. His last deal had a cap hit of about $10.9 million per season. Bissonnette said the Leafs should offer the right winger a contract similar to William Nylander’s.

If Marner wants more, like $12 million, Bissonnette thinks the team should say no and move on. He believes Toronto already paid the Leafs star too much on his first deal.

"You guys think I’m f**king around. Offer Marner Nylander’s contract and if he wants more say 12m or f**k off. Toronto overpaid him on the 1st deal. Still think they’d be slightly overpaying for what he’s accomplished at 12m. But offer it to him and if he doesn’t want it tell him to f**k off and thanks for the great regular seasons," Bissonnette said.

He said paying $12 million would be “steep,” but he would do it to keep Marner and try to win.

For John Tavares, Paul Bissonnette said the Maple Leafs should ask him for a hometown discount. If Tavares disagrees, then the team should let him go. He feels Toronto has been too soft with players asking for top salaries without winning big yet.

"Tell JT hometown discount or beat it" Bissonnette said.

Matthew Knies is a restricted free agent. His last contract was three years, $2.775 million, with a $925,000 cap hit per season. Bissonnette said Knies should get around $8 million if the Leafs are serious. But if Knies accepts an offer sheet from another team, the NHL insider thinks Toronto should not match it.

and Knies should get 8m if we’re being serious. Can’t keep caving in to these guys who want top dollar after accomplishing f**k all," Bissonnette added.

Bissonnette wants the Toronto Maple Leafs to be clear with their players. Either the players accept fair deals and try to win, or the team moves on.

Brad Treliving ready to extend Matthew Knies as key Maple Leafs future player

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving wants to sign Matthew Knies to a contract extension soon.

“I'd like to get it done as soon as possible. Usually, term and money are the only two issues that come into play on contract negotiations,” Treliving said.

Knies, 22, had a strong season with 29 goals and 58 points, mostly playing on the top line with Marner and Matthews. Treliving praised him, saying:

“I thought Matthew (Knies) had a tremendous year” and “Matthew’s a big part of the future moving forward.”

Knies wants to stay in Toronto, but the Leafs’ ability to sign him depends on cap space and decisions on Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

