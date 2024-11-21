Paul Bissonnette makes his feelings extremely clear about Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies 

Paul Bissonnette is the latest hockey personality to chime in on the debate surrounding the hit Zach Whitecloud delivered to Matthew Knies on Wednesday night. Whitecloud was given a five-minute major, but the league opted not to rescind it and not penalize him. They deemed it a clean hit.

Bissonnette's stance is that the league got it right and that there's nothing to this conversation.

"From a Leafs fan, the Whitecloud hit on Knies was a nothing burger. Stop comparing it to the Reavo hit. Not the same. Hope Knies gets back soon he’s been one of their most consistent players all year. Loving his growth," Bissonnette posted on X.

The league reviewed the tape and determined that despite it appearing in real-time like a crushing blow directly to the head of Knies, Whitecloud did not violate any rule.

The Vegas Golden Knights star didn't suffer anything for his hit, but Knies went to the locker room and was unable to return to the game. Still, the Toronto Maple Leafs came out with a 3-0 win.

It was their sixth win in seven games since Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Craig Berube makes no excuses for NHL's ruling on Zach Whitecloud's hit

The controversy surrounding Zach Whitecloud's hit on Matthew Knies has reached Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. He had to answer for his player's recent controversial hit after Ryan Reaves was slapped with a five-game suspension.

Craig Berube addressed the Zach Whitecloud hit (Imagn)

This time, he pointed to the league's decision and refused to make an excuse or reveal how he felt about it.

"It's a tough call," Berube said after the game. "I'm not going to sit here and comment on the league. They thought it was a clean hit. So it's a clean hit. There's nothing we can comment on. Really there's nothing to say."

Berube defended his player when he got a suspension but acknowledged that it was a tough situation for the NHL to be in. He simply deferred to the league's ultimate ruling on the matter.

