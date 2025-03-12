Paul Bissonnette makes his feelings known after being called out by Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin over his controversial claim

Trade speculation about Rasmus Dahlin potentially wanting to leave Buffalo was not what hockey fans were expecting to hear on Tuesday.

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette caused quite a stir on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. He claimed he was told that Dahlin had a recent meeting with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, where he said if things don't start to improve soon, he's going to want out of Buffalo.

The Buffalo captain denied the report during his media availability on Tuesday, saying that he's never mentioned the word "leave." Bissonnette then appeared on "The Sheet" with Jeff Marek where he didn't back down from his claim.

"Hey, man, I'm just repeating what I heard, I'm just repeating what I heard. I'm not an insider," Bissonnette said.

"I mean you gotta think though, like with what's going on there, and how quality of a player that Dahlin is. I mean I think he's got, what six years left on his deal. Like, you think this guy's gonna put up with this for much longer? From other things that you hear, about just how things are ran and the way that the camaraderie and culture is on the team. I just can't see this guy sticking around much longer if it ends up like this."

Dahlin is in the first season of an eight-year $88,000,000 contract signed in 2023. He is once again poised to miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Rasmus Dahlin would draw immense interest if he ever became available

Rasmus Dahlin is one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

He is producing at almost a point-per-game rate with 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 55 games played this season. He is fifth in the league among blueliners in points, despite missing eight games with a back injury. His 0.927 points per game is only lower than that of Zach Werenski (1.095), Cale Makar (1.136) and Quinn Hughes (1.200).

While it's unlikely that Dahlin will be available for trade anytime soon, teams are expected to line up if that day does come. He's a dynamic offensive defenseman player who also provides strong defensive play. Dahlin also has an edge to his game as he's tracking to record over 100 hits for the fourth straight season, proving why he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

Dahlin and the Sabres are back in action on Wednesday in Detroit to face the Red Wings. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena.

