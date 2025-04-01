  • home icon
  • Paul Bissonnette makes his thoughts clear on 'smaller, slower, older' Edmonton Oilers amidst dicey playoff chances

Paul Bissonnette makes his thoughts clear on 'smaller, slower, older' Edmonton Oilers amidst dicey playoff chances

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Apr 01, 2025 17:19 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate forward Leon Draisaitl's 50th goal of the season. (Credit: IMAGN)

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette made some bold predictions about the Edmonton Oilers and their playoff run. The outspoken hockey analyst also stated that, based on current form, the Oilers had a 51% chance to beat the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division playoff series.

While co-hosting episode 552 of the popular Spittin' Chiclets podcast on Tuesday, Bissonnette bluntly discussed Edmonton’s roster weaknesses, such as goaltending.

“I think that Edmonton needs to get healthy and things need to start going in the right direction for them. They need to figure out their f*****g goaltending and not get any more offer sheets and their players stolen from them,” Bissonnette said. (1:02:30)
“I feel like Edmonton got smaller, slower and older in the off-season. Like, say what you want about how Skinner’s played lately; he's played a little bit better. Nugent-Hopkins has turned the corner. But like, look at the f*****g list of guys they lost. They lost Foegele…The list goes on of guys that they lost, and then they replace them with the Arvidssons, the Skinners, they’re smaller players.”
The Oilers have won three and lost three of their last six games, playing three without their injured star players, Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid. However, Draisaitl struck twice in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The goals were the Oilers's star's 50th and 51st for the season.

The German center has been incredibly consistent in scoring this season, bailing out the Oilers more than once on his way to a fourth 50-goal season. With 104 points, he is also a strong contender for the Hart Trophy.

Paul Bissonnette speculates about Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid’s injury

During the podcast, Paul Bissonnette also discussed the fitness of Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who left the ice on Mar. 20 during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets and has missed four games since then.

“The question mark on McDavid’s health and like, you know, he's not back quite yet, that just f*****g scares me a little bit,” Bissonnette said. “So I could be totally wrong, and they could just all of a sudden, Frederic's back, Evander Kane's in the lineup, and they're f*****g buzzing like the ‘84 Oilers again, by all means. But I think this one's gonna go the distance.”

The Edmonton Oilers will be next in action against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Edited by William Paul
