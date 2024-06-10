Paul Bissonnette names elite projected Team Canada top-6 for NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off featuring Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby

On Monday, Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the projected top six players for Team Canada in the upcoming NHL's Four Nations Face-Off. Among the elite names he mentioned were Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Alexander Pietrangelo and Brayden Point.

The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh during a press conference at Amerant Bank Arena, coinciding with the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

The Four Nations Face-Off is set to commence on February 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This round-robin tournament will feature teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, comprised of NHL players.

The tournament format includes a series of games at different venues, with Bell Centre hosting the opening matches. TD Garden in Boston will also host games, leading up to the final on February 20.

Each national association will choose 23 NHL players (20 skaters and three goaltenders) to represent their country. To be eligible, players must have an NHL contract for the 2024–25 season and be on an NHL team's roster as of December 2nd.

Games will be played according to NHL rules on NHL-sized rinks, with each team playing three round-robin games. Points will be awarded based on wins in regulation, overtime, or shootout.

In the round-robin games, overtime will be 3-on-3 sudden death for 10 minutes, then a shootout. The final will have 5-on-5 sudden death overtime.

Walsh expressed excitement about the return of international competition and the opportunity for NHL players to represent their countries. He shared the significance of the event leading up to the 2026 Olympics.

“The players are just absolutely thrilled about this and the opportunity to get international competition again, kind of a pre-tournament to the (2026) Olympics, which is going to be great," Walsh said (via NHL.com).

TNT Sports announces inaugural 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Round-Robin games

TNT Sports and the NHL have revealed plans for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, which will feature Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. TNT will exclusively broadcast some Round Robin games, beginning with Canada vs. Sweden on February 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

A doubleheader on Feb. 17 will determine finalists: Canada vs. Finland at 1 p.m. and Sweden vs. the United States at 8 p.m. Games follow NHL rules, with each team playing three Round Robin games. Rosters will be announced by NHL/NHLPA, with initial picks on June 28.

TNT's NHL coverage had its best season yet, with record viewership for the regular season and playoffs, including the most-watched Western Conference Final Game 6 in nine years. More broadcast details will follow later this year.