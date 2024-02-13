Paul Bissonnette names team that could become Stanley Cup contender if it trades for Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom 

As the March 8 NHL trade deadline looms, the New Jersey Devils have emerged as potential buyers, eyeing the acquisition of goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenceman Noah Hanifin to elevate their playoff prospects.

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette recently weighed in on the Devils' potential for success on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, suggesting that acquiring Hanifin and Markstrom could propel the team into Stanley Cup contention.

Paul Bissonnette said:

"If the Devils were to acquire both Markstrom and Hanifin, and they can get healthy and some of their underperforming players pick up their game, they could be a serious contender for a wild card spot and even a Stanley Cup."

Hanifin, currently with the Calgary Flames, has showcased his skills on the ice this season, tallying nine goals and 20 assists in 52 games. A vital contributor in both offensive and defensive roles, Hanifin's versatility and reliability make him a potential asset for any team eyeing postseason success.

Furthermore, speculation abounds regarding Hanifin's future with the Flames, with rumors suggesting that he may seek opportunities elsewhere in the upcoming offseason. Should Hanifin opt for a change of scenery, the Flames are likely to entertain trade offers, potentially netting a significant return for the talented defenseman.

Meanwhile, goaltender Jacob Markstrom has also emerged as a potential trade target for the Devils. Reports indicate that there have been discussions between the Flames and Devils, with Markstrom's no-move clause complicating negotiations. While progress has been made on potential trade packages, challenges remain, particularly concerning salary retention and cap implications for the Flames.

Elliotte Friedman's statement on Jacob Markstrom trade falling off

Elliotte Friedman previously spoke with podcast host Jeff Marek regarding the Devils and Flames trade concerning Jacob Markstrom. Friedman said:

“I think that the Devils and Flames have awkwardly been looking at each other. I just heard it got pretty serious. I’ve talked before on this pod about how the Flames have only kept money once. I believe that was David Rittich to Toronto. That was a deal that had no term.

"Again, I think the surest predictor of future events is past events. Teams know that the Flames are not crazy about this. I do believe that is a major hurdle and probably the major hurdle.”

The financial strategy presented a major challenge for Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald, who understandably hesitated to acquire the 34-year-old goaltender without the Flames agreeing to cover a portion of his salary cap.

Conversely, the Calgary Flames were reluctant to absorb any of Jacob Markstrom's salary, considering that he still has two years left on his contract.