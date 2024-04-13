In NHL playoffs, surprises are part of the thrill and the Dallas Stars have captured the attention of "Spittin' Chiclets" host, Paul Bissonnette. He has been a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews in particular, but he named the Stars as the team to pull off a Stanley Cup win.

The Stars have already stamped their playoff ticket with an impressive 50-21-9 record. They have collected 109 points to be placed at the top spot in the Central Division ahead of formidable rivals like Winnipeg and Colorado.

What sets the Stars apart is their collective strength rather than relying on individual players. They have five players who have scored more than 60 goals and Jason Robertson is leading the team with 78 points.

What caught Paul Bissonnette's eye, however, is not just their offense but their overall team dynamic. In a recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Bissonnette praised the Stars, describing them as a "well-oiled machine" and confidently picking them as his Stanley Cup favorite.

"It's a well-oiled machine," Bissonnette remarked. "I would for sure, gun to the head, if you said pick one team, I would pick Dallas to win the Stanley Cup."

Paul Bissonnette's analysis delved deeper into the qualities that make the Stars a formidable team in the playoffs. Biz talked about their blend of skill and toughness. He goes on to cite Jamie Benn and the team's depth which holds true on deeper analysis.

"What's the other component going into playoffs that you need nowadays, seeing it from Florida and Vegas? You need toughness," Bissonnette explained.

"Well, but you don't think Jamie Benn's got that old man strength. You don't think there's guys in that lineup willing to shimmy shake the gloves off and go knuckle sandwich on you."

His co-host, Ryan Whitney, echoed Paul Bissonnette's sentiments, referring to the Stars as a "wagon" due to their depth and offensive firepower.

"So they are just a wagon," Whitney added. "Eight 20 goals scorers, 30 goal scores. They'll probably end up getting one or two more of those. They are going to be a serious problem."

Paul Bissonnette's comments come as Stars lose 3-0 to Jets

The Stars are trying to fix their weaknesses right now as they do not want anything to go wrong in the playoffs. With their impressive performance down the stretch, the Stars seem all prepared to compete for the Stanley Cup. However, some loopholes need to be fixed.

Laurent Brossoit earned his third shutout in five starts as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 3-0. The win ended the Jets' six-game winless streak and halted the Stars' bid for the Central Division title.

Nikolaj Ehlers, David Gustafsson (on his birthday) and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg. Despite the loss, Dallas remain in contention for the NHL's best record, with Brossoit standing out for his goaltending.