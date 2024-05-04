Paul Bissonnette and "NHLonTNT" crew break down how Adin Hill is a better choice in goal for VGK than Logan Thompson 

The Vegas Golden Knights managed to force a Game 7 against the Dallas Stars by securing their third win in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday.

Following their 2-0 win in Game 6, the “NHL on TNT” crew broke down how starting Adin Hill between the pipes instead of Logan Thompson proved to be a game-changer for the Knights.

Anson Carter pointed out that even on his knees, Hill's head remains above the crossbar, which gives him the advantage in covering the upper portion of the net:

“Yeah, this shows you the differences in size, right? Adin Hill, 6-foot-6, and even on his knees, his head's above the crossbar, whereas Logan Thompson, about 6-foot-3. So it's not a huge difference, but it's just enough, Biz, because you were talking earlier about how the Dallas Stars scored a couple of goals upstairs,” Carter said.

Paul Bissonette further emphasized this by referencing goals scored by Dallas’ Wyatt Johnson and Evgenii Dadonov, particularly mentioning instances where shots were placed high in the net. He suggested that Thompson's height may have been a factor in his vulnerability to such shots:

"I felt like because of Thompson's size, I feel like Dallas really picked this out," Bissonnette said. “It had to have been something that they scouted.”

Bissonette also mentioned the reverse VH technique, without naming it at first, which involves the goalie hugging the post while in a kneeling position. Host Liam McHugh weighed in on the concept, noting that while this technique is widely used, its effectiveness could vary depending on the goalie's height.

He said:

“But it is different when you have Hill, when you have Ottinger on the other side for Dallas. We showed Ottinger, what, like two weeks ago. He's on his knees and he's like three feet above the post and it doesn't seem fair. Thompson's been great, but Hill's just bigger.”

Colby Armstrong was the one to round it all up:

“Yeah, he's just bigger. He's just bigger and he's a guy that got it done for them, too. He's a guy that has been there with them and he's a big part of this franchise's success,” Armstrong said.

Adin Hill opens up on facing shots higher up in Game 6

Adin Hill joined the "NHL on TNT" crew via live broadcast after the game and among other questions, Paul Bissonnette asked the netminder if he had noticed facing more shots higher above the shoulders.

"Biz" referenced that the Dallas side trying to shoot more often from the goal line, attempting to take advantage whenever the goalie was down, and asked Hill if he had come prepared for a similar situation in Game 6:

“Yeah, you know, throughout the series I kind of saw them trying it a lot,” Adin Hill said. “They scored a couple on it and they also hit Logan [Thompson] in the head and shoulder quite a few times too. So it's something they've been looking for.

He added:

"So, hey, you kind of have it in the back of your mind, but you also can't cheat for it. So, yeah, just trying to be patient on the shot release. And, yeah, just being patient and reading the play.”

Now Adin Hill and Co. will be gearing up for a final showdown in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.