Paul Bissonnette picks his Fab 5 of NHL stars in spotlight for individual awards

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette recently shared his predictions for this year's major NHL awards.

In his "Fab 5" list, Bissonnette highlighted the players he believes will take home the most coveted honors in the league.

#1 Hart Memorial Trophy - Nathan MacKinnon

For the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most valuable player, Bissonnette selected Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon is having an exceptional season, sitting at 133 points with 48 goals and 85 assists.

#2 Ted Lindsay Award - Connor McDavid

As his pick for the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as voted by the NHLPA, Bissonnette chose Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who has racked up an astounding 130 points, with 31 goals and 99 assists.

#3 Art Ross Trophy - Nikita Kucherov

When it comes to the Art Ross Trophy for the NHL's leading scorer, Bissonnette tabbed Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who has been an offensive juggernaut, piling up 136 points, with 43 goals and 93 assists.

#4 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy - Auston Matthews

Bissonnette selected Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy given to the top goal scorer. Matthews has lit the lamp 66 times this season and added 38 assists for 104 points.

#5 Norris Trophy - Quinn Hughes

Finally, Bissonnette chose Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks as his Norris Trophy pick for the NHL's best all-around defenseman. Hughes has exploded onto the scene this year, putting up 88 points from the blue line, with 17 goals and 71 assists.

Paul Bissonnette on whether 70 goals or 100 assists is more impressive in an NHL season

Paul Bissonnette recently weighed in on the debate over what's more impressive in an NHL season: scoring 70 goals or recording 100 assists.

He shared his thoughts on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast while discussing the incredible seasons Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are having.

"Goalscoring to me is more impressive now. Just because of the advancement of how good goaltenders are," Paul Bissonnette said.

In today's NHL, goaltender equipment is larger, and goalies are simply better than in decades past. That makes scoring 70 goals an extraordinary feat of consistency, accuracy and determination.

However, Bissonnette acknowledged that there's a strong argument for 100 assists being equally if not more impressive. While scorers like Matthews create many chances for themselves, playmakers like McDavid make everyone around them better.

"You need somebody special, finding its way around guys and find those lanes and essentially feeding his players to make them better," Paul Bissonnette noted.

The vision, selflessness, on-ice awareness and passing ability required to reach 100 assists is phenomenal.