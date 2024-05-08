In a recent episode of "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, co-host Paul Bissonnette talked about the areas in which the Boston Bruins will need to continue performing if they have to win. To push for the Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bruins need to defeat the Florida Panthers and take revenge for their round-one loss in the first-round series last season.

"Spittin' Chiclets" shared a clip from the podcast on X, captioning it with Bissonnette's observation:

"If the Bruins bottom 6 keep rolling like they are, we could be looking at a serious cup run."

Expand Tweet

In the clip, Bissonnette emphasizes the importance of the Boston Bruins' bottom six players stepping up consistently in every game. He said:

"I’ve got the bottom six for the Bruins, brought it, almost every single game. I think that if they have any chances of going on past Florida, those guys are gonna have to play lights out."

The Boston Bruins have already faced off against Florida in Game 1, and they completely barricaded them with their defense. Additionally, David Pastrnak, their Game 7 hero in round one, is one special player. He is a huge factor in the Bruins' confidence apart from the effort of captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Bruins' 5-1 win over Florida in Game 1

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman showcased his confidence and skill in a raucous game against the Florida Panthers. He stopped 38 shots to lead the Bruins to a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Despite a loud and energized Florida crowd during the national anthem, Swayman remained focused on his intentions to dominate the game, which he did brilliantly.

Brandon Carlo, just hours after his wife gave birth to their son, scored a crucial goal. Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau and Jake DeBrusk also contributed goals for Boston, securing their 5-0-0 record against the Panthers this season.

Swayman's stellar performance continued his impressive postseason run. He has been in the net for all five of Boston’s playoff wins. His exceptional stats include 210 saves and a remarkable goals-against average of 1.42, making him a standout performer in the playoffs.

“I was just so impressed by the way all of us didn't take no for an answer,” Swayman said. “The physicality, the mental and everything was so good to see and I'm really excited for what's to come.”

Although Florida's Matthew Tkachuk scored the opening goal, the Panthers couldn't match Boston's offensive and defensive prowess. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for Florida, but the Bruins' relentless play and strong defensive effort secured their victory.