NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette offered some interesting insights, predicting the New York Islanders’ fate against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders entered game three with a 0-2 deficit after losing Tuesday night’s game in Raleigh. The Isles took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes. But then, the Canes stormed back, scoring four unanswered goals, including two nine seconds apart, to seal a 5-3 victory.

Paul Bissonnette had this to say on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast:

"I think they’re going to rinse them."

The comments echoed podcast partner Ryan Whitney’s observations regarding game one:

"If the Islanders were able to play that well, and the Hurricanes had the first two periods, playing that poorly for them, and didn’t win, it’s like, uh-oh."

Perhaps “uh-oh” is putting things lightly. The wheels feel completely off the Islanders in the third period, leaving Islanders fans with a sinking feeling.

"So many things and weapons that the Islanders did not see in game one," Bissonnette added.

For coach Patrick Roy and the Isles, it’s desperation time. The club needs to regroup and regain focus as the series heads back to New York. But if Paul Bissonnette is right, this series could be over in four.

Islanders face uphill battle after game three defeat

The New York Post called the Islanders’ game three performance an “epic collapse.” The paper called the loss “excruciatingly tough to get over.”

Indeed, Islanders fans are still reeling from what looked to be a 1-1 series heading back to New York. The Post reported Islanders captain Anders Lee’s comments:

"It’s obvious, that one f*ing hurts… Right now, we’re just dealing with the sting."

Going down 0-2 to a club like the Hurricanes is more than a sting. The Post called Roy “shell-shocked” during the post-game interviews.

Isles’ defenseman Noah Dobson was quoted by the Post, stating:

"We gotta have pushback and obviously we weren’t good enough tonight."

The Islanders will need to be “good enough” on Thursday night. A win puts them back into the series with a chance to leave New York with a series split. A loss, however, would put the Islanders in an insurmountable position.

For the Hurricanes, the huge comeback win should swing momentum in their favor. They’ll look to come out blazing in game three, hoping to lock down the series in New York.

Islanders’ fans hope that Paul Bissonnette and critics are wrong. At this point, though, that thought seems unlikely.