  Paul Bissonnette predicts monstrous contract extension for Logan Cooley after rejecting Mammoth's $76.8M offer

Paul Bissonnette predicts monstrous contract extension for Logan Cooley after rejecting Mammoth’s $76.8M offer

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:46 GMT
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Logan Cooley's no to Utah's contract offer draws reaction from Paul Bissonnette (Source: Imagn)

Logan Cooley turned down a big offer from the Utah Mammoth this month. The deal was worth $76.8 million over eight years. Cooley, who is in the last year of his rookie contract, will be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said Cooley’s camp rejected the contract before the 2025-26 season started.

"Sources: @utahmammoth made a push to get rising star Logan Cooley extended before start of the season, but his camp turned down an 8-year deal worth nearly $77 million (8 years x $9.6 million)." Seravalli posted on X.

On Spittin' Chiclets, Paul Bissonnette talked about Cooley’s situation. He said it is common for general manager Bill Armstrong to make an opening offer that players decline. He believes Cooley deserves about $10.5 million per season.

"I think that'll happen soon. I think it's notorious, where Armstrong - the initial offer, it's not accepted," Bissonnette said. "I think it even happened with a few other guys, where they end up getting - I think he [Cooley] should be in the $10.5 range."

Cooley, who was drafted third overall by Arizona in 2022, had 65 points last season with Utah, including 25 goals. It was his second NHL season, and for comparison, Mitch Marner had 69, and Jack Eichel had 57 points in their second seasons.

Bissonnette also said Cooley could become one of the best centers in the NHL.

"For what people think his projections are, they need to lock him up to an eight-year deal," Bissonnette said. "because, like, I agree with you, heater (Bob Heethuis).
"I think he's going to be one of the best centers in the league come a few years from now. He's a horse out there, and he's already showing signs of it."
Logan Cooley's offense could decide Utah's playoff berth

Logan Cooley will be important for the Utah Mammoth this season. The team missed the playoffs last year with a 38-31-13 record. With two seasons of NHL experience, he is expected to lead the offense. He will play on the top line with JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther.

"For sure," Cooley said about signing with Utah. "I love it here. This is the most fun I’ve had playing hockey. I love living here."

Cooley’s speed can help Utah score more goals, and his growth will be important for Mammoth’s playoff hopes. Utah is aiming for its first NHL postseason in franchise history.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

