Paul Bissonnette predicts the outcome of Edmonton Oilers vs LA Kings series in 2024 NHL playoffs

As the NHL playoffs kick-off, fans and experts are buzzing with anticipation, and Paul Bissonnette, known for his candid analyses, weighed in on the Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings series.

The Kings (44-27-11) and Oilers (49-27-6) will face off in a best-of-seven first-round Western Conference playoff series, with the action commencing at Rogers Place at 10 p.m. ET.

This series carries an interesting backstory as Edmonton previously eliminated Los Angeles in the past two seasons. They won crucial games that helped them move to the next round. The Kings, however, are determined to reverse their fortunes this year, aiming to secure their first playoff series win since their 2014 Stanley Cup triumph.

Bissonnette's prediction leans heavily in favor of the Oilers, foreseeing them prevailing in five games.

"Well, I got the Oilers in five. I think it couldn't have been a perfect first-round matchup," Biz said on Spittin' Chiclets.

He said the Oilers' power play with stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl gives them an advantage over the Kings. He pointed to the Kings' past issues with discipline, which led to numerous penalties, as potential pitfalls for LA.

"The only chance that the Kings have is, the last two years, they've stayed so undisciplined. Like, they worked penalty after penalty, where they were just feeding into the Oilers' power play that was running at, what, 50%?" Biz explained.

In their regular season matchups, the Edmonton Oilers displayed their prowess by winning three out of four games against the Kings. McDavid, with an impressive seven points against LA, has been beautifully carrying his role as Edmonton's game-changer.

"As far as the top nine, I would say it's pretty close to even outside the fact that you have the McDavid and Drysaitl factor," Biz said.

Co-host Ryan Whitney finished Biz's statement by adding:

"No excuses. The Oilers are here, and the Kings are just in the way right now."

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: What to expect?

Both teams underwent coaching changes during the season. The Edmonton Oilers saw Kris Knoblauch replace Jay Woodcroft and the Los Angeles Kings' Jim Hiller took over from Todd McLellan.

Stuart Skinner's selection as the Oilers' starting goalie again provides the Oilers with an edge. Skinner's stellar regular-season performance against the Kings in particular was impressive, booking a 1.99 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

The Oilers vs. Kings clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams hungry for playoff success and ready to leave it all on the ice.