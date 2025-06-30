Former NHL player turned analyst Paul Bissonnette has proposed an "ultimate heel turn" for Brad Marchand ahead of the opening of NHL free agency on July 1.

With Marchand set to become an unrestricted free agent if he does not re-sign with the Florida Panthers, Bissonnette believes the agitating winger should sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs for maximum chaos.

On X/Twitter, Bissonnette said:

"Marchand should go ultimate heal turn and sign with the Leafs. The league needs it. Not Boston. Not Florida. Toronto. Make Brad Marchand a Leaf. Would be an incredible start to the off season."

Marchand is coming off an impressive season where he tallied 10 goals and 20 points in 23 playoff games. He helped lead the Panthers to their second Stanley Cup championship.

With about $13.5 million in cap space, Toronto could make a competitive offer for Marchand if he decided to shake things up.

Previously, a fan once shared a photo of Brad Marchand on Instagram with the caption that read, “I don’t know how he doesn’t end up a Maple Leaf.”

Marchand playfully responded:

“S**t dawg… the people wanna see it???,” fueling some fun speculation.

Brad Marchand has built quite the playoff resume against Toronto, knocking the Maple Leafs out of the postseason five times over his career. His 37 career playoff points versus Toronto are the second-most in history, trailing only Gordie Howe.

NHL analyst James Mirtle proposes "$8 million" AAV for Brad Marchand with Maple Leafs

The Athletic's James Mirtle suggested that the Maple Leafs might be willing to offer Brad Marchand a deal worth over $8 million annually, with the added incentive of a guaranteed spot in their top-six forward group:

"As far as I can gather, the Leafs’ biggest bet on July 1 is apparently going to be an attempt to sign Brad Marchand.

"That would obviously eat up a huge percentage of their remaining cap space— likely in the $8 million range — with the understanding the 37-year-old would be a big part of their top-six for the next few years," he added.

NHL free agency officially opens at noon ET on Tuesday.

Do you think Brad Marchand ends up signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

