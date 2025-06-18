Paul Bissonnette reacts to Matthew Tkachuk's savage shots at Connor McDavid after claiming second-straight Stanley Cup title

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. For the second consecutive year, the Panthers are on top of the hockey world after crushing the dreams of the Edmonton Oilers and their fans in the finals.

Tkachuk has been a bitter rival of the Oilers going back to his days with the Calgary Flames, so it has to feel that much sweeter for him to knock them off yet again. To add some salt to the wound, Tkachuk took a few subtle shots at Edmonton’s superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after the win.

Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney dissected those postgame comments during the recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

"Heart meets talent. Our team was a team. When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy. But our team, we do it collectively... And that's why we're lifting the Stanley Cup right now—because we're a team and not a bunch of individuals," Bissonnette said (10:09).

"That's like, you know what that is? I think that is actually complimenting Leon and throwing a shot at Connor."

Whitney said:

"He had a quote talking about how talented and incredible of a player McDavid is. He'll get a cup... wherever it is."

Bissonnette responded:

"With the Leafs."

Tkachuk finished with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 games this postseason despite playing through a serious injury.

Matthew Tkachuk played through it all in these playoffs

The hockey world knew that Matthew Tkachuk was battling an injury all postseason long; however, nobody knew exactly what it was.

While celebrating after the game, the 27-year-old finally revealed the gruesome ailments he dealt with over the last few months. Bleacher Report shared the video with his comments on X.

"I tore my adductor off the bone, and then I had some hernia thing all on the same side. I wanted to throw in the towel a bunch of times. I gotta thank a lot of people for getting me healthy enough. I'm sure I wasn't the easiest to deal with... I really didn't think I'd be playing, or at least playing to my capabilities," Tkachuk said.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will now have another well-deserved summer of celebrating and partying as back-to-back champs.

