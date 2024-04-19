Paul Bissonnette reveals his first-round predictions for 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL playoffs are upon us, and Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette came up with his predictions for the four Eastern Conference postseason series. Bissonnette stepped into the spotlight with his unique perspective for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs which will start on April 20.

Bissonnette didn't hold back as he shared his thoughts on the matchups and his expectations:

"All right, my Eastern Conference playoff picks, Round 1. Let's simplify things. Let's do it by conference."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Let's delve into his predictions and the reasoning behind them.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

The President's Trophy-winning New York Rangers earned themselves a first-round bye, facing off against the Washington Capitals. Paul Bissonnette acknowledged the Capitals' remarkable journey under coach Spencer Carbery but predicts a swift victory for the Rangers in five games.

"The President's trophy winning Fugazi's. (Rangers) Congratulations. You've got yourself a first-round bye against the Washington Capitals. Congrats to the Caps for getting in. Incredible story. Carbery, first year, an anomaly of a team. What, 40 engulf differential, tip of the cap, but you're still going to get spa**ed. Rangers in five."

He imagined scenarios where defenseman Ryan Lindgren would need extraordinary feats to prolong the series.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Turning to the Hurricanes versus Islanders matchup, Paul Bissonnette praised the Islanders' late-season surge under coach Patrick Roy but ultimately favored the Hurricanes' speed and depth. He predicted a six-game series win for Carolina.

“Carolina over the New York Islanders. Congrats to the Islanders on a great run towards the end of the season. Patrick Roy, great story. ... But Carolina, too fast, too deep, too strong. They will smother them over in six games.”

Paul Bissonnette's predictions for the Atlantic Division teams

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Battle of Florida takes center stage as the Panthers and Lightning collide. Paul Bissonnette acknowledged Tampa Bay's resilience despite setbacks but leaned toward Florida's size and strength, foreseeing a six-game victory for the Panthers. His nod to the Lightning's efforts shows respect for their caliber while emphasizing Florida's imposing presence:

"I got Florida over the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... A great run, but Florida is just too big, too strong, and they're going to weigh on them. I got Florida in six. No disrespect ... , of course."

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Bissonnette predicted a Game 7 triumph for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Boston Bruins. He envisioned a dramatic overtime win for the Leafs, symbolically reversing past disappointments for Toronto fans. His mention of a somber TD Garden echoed the emotional rollercoaster of playoff hockey, where every goal can shift the narrative dramatically:

“Now the big boy. Best matchup happening in the East. The original six matchup. We got the Toronto Maple Leafs beating the Boston Bruins at the Garden in game seven with RA (Rear Admiral, Spittin' Chiclets co-host) in attendance bawling his eyes out. My precious Bruins. To reverse the curse in overtime. They're going to beat them, Game 7."

Paul Bissonnette's predictions are not just about the outcomes but also reflect his understanding of the teams' strengths, strategies and the unpredictable nature of playoff hockey. We'll have to wait and see if his predictions do come true.

For now, here are the details of the scheduled games:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback