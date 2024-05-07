Paul Bissonnette shares his bold prediction for Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Round 2 playoff series

The Dallas Stars are set to open their second-round matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche tonight. While both teams are evenly matched, NHL insider Paul Bissonnette has a particular favorite for this series.

Here’s his prediction, as shared on the Spitting’ Chiclets podcast:

"I have Dallas winning the series in seven games."

Bissonnette didn’t hold back in supporting his pick, as he said:

"Dallas doesn’t really allow a lot through the neutral zone. Dallas is going to get their chances. They’re going to come at you in waves. They’ve got those young legs going with Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston along with those cagey vets."

Those “cagey vets,” namely Joe Pavelski, will play a huge role in this series. Overall, Bissonnette feels this series has the potential to be one of the best this playoff season.

He concluded his thoughts on the series by stating:

"We’re going to have an iconic second-round matchup."

The other members on the podcast echoed Bissonnette’s analysis, also saying the series will go at least six games. Fellow podcaster Ryan Whitney picked Dallas in seven.

The Stars and Avalanche face off for the sixth time in playoff history. The Stars have won three of their previous five meetings, with their most recent encounter being their 2020 second-round series. The Dallas Stars took that series in seven games.

Wyatt Johnston leading the way for the Dallas Stars

Wyatt Johnston enters this series with seven points in seven games. His four goals versus the Vegas Golden Knights led the team while Miro Heiskanen leads them with four assists.

Additionally, Jason Robertson has chipped in five points, with veterans like Tyler Seguin, Evgeny Dadonov and Jamie Benn registering three points each.

Defensively, stalwart Chris Tanev registered 27 blocked shots, helping Dallas keep their goals allowed at 2.29 per game. The Stars will need to stay sharp if they hope to contain Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon.

But the big story for the Dallas Stars is goaltender Jake Oettinger, who's played every minute of the Stars’ first-round series. They'll hope to finish off this series early in order to give their number one netminder extra rest.

Dallas hopes to build on the momentum from their last meeting, a 7-4 win on Apr. 7. One way or another, Paul Bissonnette is right; this series will be an epic matchup.