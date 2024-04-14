Paul Bissonnette shares his opinion on adopting a play-in tournament for the NHL playoffs

Recently on TNT broadcast, former NHL player and current host Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on adopting a play-in tournament for the NHL playoffs. Bissonnette discussed with Liam McHugh and others the potential benefits and drawbacks of such a format change.

Bissonnette expressed openness to the idea of a play-in tournament:

"With the way that they've structured playoffs where some of these, you know, you can get a second and third team in the conference who end up meeting in the first round."

"They like the elimination games and that's when you get more people dialed in. I feel like the first round NHL playoffs is much like March Madness. So if you could extend that for a little bit longer and have more fan base engage, I think I would be OK with that."

From a competitive standpoint, Bissonnette considered the rest advantage for teams that had successful regular seasons. By facing lower-seeded teams in a play-in round, higher-seeded teams could gain extra rest.

"... At least then you would have some form of advantage as rest would come," Bissonnette pointed.

"I bet the Vancouver Canucks as you mentioned ... probably wouldn't mind that getting them go a little bit healthier so in some cases that would help some teams."

"And from the entertainment value aspect I would be okay with it although in the past I haven't been."

Paul Bissonnette praises Nathan MacKinnon: MVP Contender's remarkable season

The 2023-24 NHL season has been magical for Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Setting career highs with 51 goals, 86 assists and 137 points in 79 games, he's a frontrunner for the prestigious Hart Memorial Trophy.

He recently netted a hat trick and an assist against the Minnesota Wild, which drew widespread attention. Even Paul Bissonnette had sung words of praise for him:

"I honestly think you need a brain transplant if you don’t think the Dawgs the MVP. It’s not only the numbers but it’s so beautiful to watch."

He further compared him with hockey's perennial superstar, Connor McDavid:

"He’s reached McDavid level. Hockey has 2 McDavid’s now. It’s must see TV every night."

Despite Bissonnette's glowing endorsement, the ultimate judgment rests with the NHL. While MacKinnon's statistics and captivating style of play make a compelling case for MVP, the league's decision remains uncertain. Only time will reveal whether MacKinnon's remarkable season will culminate in the league's most coveted individual honor.

Nathan MacKinnon's 2023-24 season has been extraordinary, earning him praise from fans and experts. Whether or not he snags the MVP title is up to the NHL, but you can't deny his massive impact on the ice this season.