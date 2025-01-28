Paul Bissonnette shocked Avalanche didn't consult $100,800,000 center over Mikko Rantanen's Hurricanes trade

  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 28, 2025 15:59 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen on Friday. After trying to work out an extension, they decided they couldn't and attempted to get some assets back before he eventually left for nothing in free agency.

Former hockey player and current analyst Paul Bissonnette couldn't believe it transpired the way he did. He is stunned that the team didn't at least talk to Nathan MacKinnon, the top-paid player on Colorado with a $100.8 million contract, about it.

He believes MacKinnon wouldn't have had a problem with the newest Carolina Hurricanes star making more than MacKinnon does if it meant they could stay together on the same team.

The NHL analyst said on Spittin' Chiclets (15:50):

“I was jaw dropped at the fact that they didn't try to work something out. They didn't consult Nathan MacKinnon, (Jared) Bednar was shocked. Every single player in the Colorado Avalanche locker room was shocked...
"And the fact that they didn't consult him is mind boggling to me, because I don't think that Nathan MacKinnon would have had an issue with his winger making a little bit more than him.”

Bissonnette believes MacKinnon is the best player in the world right now and that the Avalanche should've at least talked to him before doing this.

Mikko Rantanen was shocked by Hurricanes trade

Mikko Rantanen is now with the Carolina Hurricanes, something he did not envision happening. He was discussing a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche before the surprise move. He admitted he was willing to take less than his market value to stay.

Mikko Rantanen is with the Canes now (Imagn)
Via Athlon Sports, the winger said:

“I was ready to take a significant discount from my market value. We had some chats a couple days before and then they traded me. That’s what happened. That’s why I didn’t expect it.”

He only had a little bit of heads-up before the trade broke:

“I only had a sniff because he called me, not before that. I had no idea. It’s surprising, for sure.”

Rantanen said the Hurricanes have been welcoming, which has made the transition easier. He was still stunned to find out he was being traded, though he did land on a Stanley Cup Final contender.

