Following the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames, all eyes were on captain Sidney Crosby, who notched a power-play assist and fired four shots on goal during the game. Despite his individual efforts, the Penguins fell short in the contest, prompting former NHL player Paul Bissonnette to voice a bold suggestion on X (formerly Twitter).

Bissonnette's proposal gained attention as he floated the idea of sending Sidney Crosby to the Colorado Avalanche to join forces with fellow Nova Scotia-native Nathan MacKinnon. In a tweet, Bissonnette expressed his disbelief at the potential waste of Crosby's stellar season, emphasizing the need for a change and a fresh start for the veteran player.

"Imagine wasting the season Sid just had. That’s the biggest joke. Send him to Colorado to play with MacKinnon. Now we’re talking," Bissonnette wrote

Crosby, at 36 years old, has been a consistent contributor for the Penguins, showcasing his playmaking abilities with a power-play assist in four of his past five games. Despite the team's recent struggles, Crosby's personal performance has not gone unnoticed, earning him eight points in the mentioned span.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, MacKinnon added another goal to his impressive tally, notching his 37th of the season against the Nashville Predators. Despite the Avalanche's 5-1 loss in the game, MacKinnon's individual brilliance continues to shine.

Flames rookie Connor Zary's childhood idol, Sidney Crosby

On March 2, Connor Zary found himself at the intersection of past and present, as the Calgary Flames prepared to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey while facing off against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. For Zary, this game held profound significance.

Growing up in Canada, Zary, like many aspiring hockey players, idolized Sidney Crosby.

“It’s obviously really cool. It’s a guy, growing up in Canada who you looked up to playing hockey, everyone wanted to be like Sidney Crosby." Zary said

The memories of watching Crosby's legendary moments, from his early days in Rimouski to his iconic Golden Goal at the Vancouver Olympics are etched deeply in Zary's mind.

“I think you start with all the highlights of him playing in Rimouski, and then into the NHL, and then him into the Olympics in Vancouver,” Zary said. “The Golden Goal, that’s probably the biggest childhood memory I have of hockey, I think everyone in Canada remembers that one.

“Overall, watching him, learning from his game; everyone I think you could say from Canada, from our generation, tried to emulate what Sid does on and off the ice.”

However, it went well for Zary and Flames as they secured a 4-3 win over the Penguins.