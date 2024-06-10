Oilers superstar Connor McDavid suffered a gash on the chin early during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and had to play with a band-aid throughout the entire game. NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette was not impressed with the band-aid sticking from McDavid’s chin and claimed he would rather “bleed to death” than put that on.

During the recent episode of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, and Colby Armstrong humorously commented on Connor McDavid's band-aid on his chin, which he wore after getting a gash in the first period of the Oilers' game on Saturday.

Colby Armstrong brought up the topic by asking if Bissonnette was going to mention the band-aid, which he would then jokingly correct as “beard-aid” on McDavid’s chin. In response, Biz mentioned that he thought it wasn’t very effective.

“One, I don't think it was doing much, and as I said in the group chat, I think I would rather bleed to death than have had that thing hanging on my chin the whole game,” Paul Bissonnette said.

Biz then joked that he would prefer to bleed to death rather than wear the band-aid during the entire game. Whitney agreed with him and mentioned that the band-aid looked terrible:

“I said, this is a horrible look, Biz goes like, ‘I'd rather bleed to death than have that band-aid.’”

Colby Armstrong shared that when Bissonnette made the comment earlier in their group chat, it made him burst out laughing. Paul Bissonnette then pretended to dramatize the situation as if he would prefer to face a serious, life-threatening situation rather than wear the band-aid:

“Tell my family I love them. No, No, No, not the Band-Aid. Tell my family I love them.”

Paul Bissonnette calls Aleksander Barkov “f**king mutant”

In the same episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette praised the Florida Panthers’ captain, Aleksander Barkov, as the best overall forward in the world. He noted Barkov’s exceptional offensive and defensive skills, his effectiveness on special teams, and his leadership qualities.

“Listen, Edmonton was the better team in Game 1, but we do have to single out a few guys, and we’ve mentioned Aleksander Barkov time and time again on this podcast. I will go as far as saying he is the best overall forward in the world right now."

Bissonnette pointed out the Panthers’ captain’s performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Biz referred to Barkov's crucial play against Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl during a penalty kill by closing gaps and pushing Draisaitl out of the zone.

“All things considered: his offense, the way he plays defensively, his ability to play on special teams, his leadership qualities. This is the best overall forward in the world,” Paul Bissonnette added. “He is a f***king mutant.”

Next up, the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, where Connor McDavid and his team will attempt to bounce back in the series.