Paul Bissonnette urges Toronto Maple Leafs to consider contract extension for $65,408,000 star

Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL player turned analyst, made a compelling case for the Toronto Maple Leafs to extend the contract of their star player, Mitch Marner. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Bissonnette passionately advocated for giving Marner another chance to prove himself on the ice.

Marner agreed to a six-year contract for $65,408,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 13, 2019.

Bissonnette urged the Toronto Maple Leafs to invest in him once again.

"I want them to roll it back one more year with everybody. Hey, if they give Marner a contract extension in the midst of this year or before the year starts I am giving back by Ambassador blazer to make Mitch Marner making 11 million bucks, go have a contract here," Bissonnette said.

"You're not going to waive your no-move clause. I want Mitchie Marner in a contract, your chips on the table. Show me what the heck you got. You don't think that you deserve the scrutiny that you got this year based on your performance? Why are other guys taking the heat?," Bissonnette added.

Bissonnette acknowledged Marner's hefty $11 million contract and the expectations that come with it.

"All right, we don't have the right personnel on D to move it up to us easy enough and therefore we might point the finger but also we'd be able to afford one of those guys if you weren't can make it $11 million," Bissonnette added

Bissonnette even challenged Marner to prove his worth not just in terms of statistics but also in terms of impact and contribution to the team's success.

"So let's roll it back one more time. With Mitchie Marner double M Showtime baby and let's go, you got the new coach. He's gonna mold them into what he is I don't give a flying flip about your 100 points in the regular season. Let's go baby contract time. Let's go Let's go earn that 11 million bucks on your next one buddy," Bissonnette said.

What led to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner's trade speculation?

Following a disappointing playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs addressed potential changes in a press conference.

President Brendan Shanahan highlighted the need for improvements, prompting fan speculation about shaking up the Core Four: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

Matthews and Nylander have full no-trade clauses, while Tavares' leadership and family ties make a transfer unlikely. Despite his continuous success, Marner remains a tradeable asset.