Paul Bissonnette warns 'national emergency' in Canada if team loses to USA in 4 Nations championship game

According to Paul Bissonnette, a former Canadian hockey player turned analyst, tonight's 4 Nations Face-Off final against the USA is a must-win game for his country.

As a hockey superpower and the sport's birthplace, Canada risks losing twice to its bitter rival and missing out on the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

If that happens, Bissonette didn't mince words on what it would mean for Canada. On Wednesday's episode of "Pardon My Take," he said:

"For a week straight everybody's going to argue about the lineup decisions, there would be conversations about blowing up Hockey Canada and restructuring the whole thing. There will be dialogue about how youth hockey is far too expensive, how much it is to rent ice, how much it is to buy equipment, about how the common man has been weeded out. So, It would be safe to say, ‘Yes,’ it would be a national emergency if we lose that game on Thursday."

Bissonette believes the Canadian team must bring home the trophy to avoid a crisis across the country. Right now, Team USA is a slight favorite. They're -112 to win to Canada's -108 line per NBC Sports.

What lines will Canada use to avoid 4 Nations loss?

To avoid a potential loss, Canada is going to roll out a lineup that looks similar to what they've used virtually the entire tournament.

Canada is prepped for the 4 Nations Championship (Getty)

Forwards:

Line 1: LW Sam Reinhart (Panthers), C Connor McDavid (Oilers), RW Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs)

Line 2: LW Sidney Crosby (Penguins), C Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), RW Mark Stone (Golden Knights)

Line 3: LW Brad Marchand (Bruins), C Brayden Point (Lightning), RW Seth Jarvis (Hurricanes)

Line 4: LW Brandon Hagel (Lightning), C Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), RW Sam Bennett (Panthers)

Defense:

Defense 1: LD Devon Toews (Avalanche), RD Cale Makar (Avalanche)

Defense 2: LD Josh Morrissey (Jets), RD Colton Parayko (Blues)

Defense 3: LD Travis Sanheim (Flyers), RD Drew Doughty (Kings)

Goalies:

Goalies: Jordan Binnington (Blues), Adin Hill (Golden Knights)

The Canadians will be without Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) and Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens) tonight.

