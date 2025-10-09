"Paul Marner bout to be livid when he sees this": Social media reacts to Jack Eichel's $108,000,000 Vegas Golden Knights contract extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed star center Jack Eichel to an 8-year, $108 million contract extension. The contract will take effect in the 2026-27 season and run through to the 2033-34 season.Fans drew comparisons between Eichel’s new contract and Mitch Marner’s, joking about how Marner’s father, Paul, might react to the difference.One fan pointed out:&quot;Paul Marner bout to be livid when he sees this,&quot; referencing Marner's $96 million contract and his father Paul Marner's reaction.Nic @NBLeafs34LINK@FriedgeHNIC Paul Marner bout to be livid when he sees thisAnother fan joked:&quot;Mitch Marner’s camp is about to ask for a trade before ever playing a game as a Golden Knight.&quot;David Zammit @dzammit2LINK@FriedgeHNIC Mitch Marner’s camp is about to ask for a trade before ever playing a game as a Golden Knight.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Paul Marner is gonna fawking lose it now that Jack is making more than Mitchy.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Not even close to being worth that much money. He better put on about 20 to 25 goals extra on top of what he did last year if he wants to be worth that kind of money.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Eichel and Marner are going to be a great dynamic duo together&quot; a user commented.&quot;Oh no time for Marners annual hissyfit that he’s not the highest paid on team!&quot; another user wrote.Eichel is coming off a career-best season, finishing 8th in the NHL with 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games.Paul Marner once criticized Toronto media for leaving Mitch out of the Maple Leafs’ captaincy debateAfter spending nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in July as part of a sign-and-trade deal that brought center Nicolas Roy to Toronto.The move comes years after a memorable moment from Marner’s career, when his father, Paul Marner, publicly called out the Toronto media for overlooking his son during the team’s 2018 captaincy discussions.At the time, the Leafs were weighing options between John Tavares, Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau, with Tavares ultimately being named captain.Paul felt Mitch deserved more recognition in that conversation, arguing that media dismissed him because of his upbeat, “happy-go-lucky” personality.Speaking to The Athletic, Paul said:&quot;It drives our family nuts when we hear you guys all talk about who should be the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch never hardly gets any consideration,&quot;He compared Mitch’s competitive drive and killer instinct to former Leafs captain Doug Gilmour, emphasizing that his cheerful demeanor didn’t make him any less of a leader.