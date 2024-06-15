Paul Maurice coaching history: Exploring teams Panthers HC previously coached in his career

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is just one game away from winning the Stanley Cup. Following the Panthers' 4-3 victory in Game 3, they lead 3-0 in the series.

Paul Maurice's coaching journey began with the Windsor Spitfires (1987–1990) in the Ontario Hockey League, where he served as an assistant coach under Tom Webster.

The Spitfires enjoyed a successful 1987–88 season, finishing with the best record in the league and winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup, although they fell short in the Memorial Cup final.

In 1990, Maurice joined the Detroit Compuware Ambassadors (later renamed the Detroit Jr. Red Wings) as an assistant coach. The team struggled initially but showed significant improvement under new coach Jim Rutherford.

Trending

By 1993, Maurice became the head coach, leading the Jr. Red Wings to multiple playoff appearances and an OHL Championship in 1994-95. This success paved the way for Maurice's transition to the NHL.

Maurice's NHL career started with the Hartford Whalers (later the Carolina Hurricanes) in 1995, where he became the head coach at 28, the second youngest in NHL history.

He guided the Hurricanes to their first division title after relocation and led them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2001-02, but inconsistent team performance led to his firing in 2003.

After a brief stint with the Toronto Marlies (2005–2006), Maurice became the Toronto Maple Leafs' head coach (2006–2008), but he failed to secure playoff spots and was eventually dismissed.

He returned to the Hurricanes in 2008, leading them to the conference finals in 2009 but was fired again in 2011 after poor seasons.

Maurice then coached Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL (2012–2013), making the playoffs before returning to North America. In 2014, he became the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, achieving a playoff appearance and a Western Conference Finals run in 2017–18 before resigning in 2021.

In 2022, Maurice was appointed head coach of the Florida Panthers. He led the team to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Maurice also contributed internationally, serving as an assistant coach for Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Has Paul Maurice won Stanley Cup?

Paul Maurice has yet to won Stanley Cup despite making the Stanley Cup Final three times in his career. At 57, Maurice knows his opportunities to lift the Cup are dwindling.

"As you age, you get a different perspective on life and what’s important and valuable," Maurice said ahead of this year's Final.

"I need to win one. No, it’s not going to change the section of my life that’s not related to hockey at all. But that's the truth. That's how I feel. I'm 30 years into this thing. Wouldn’t mind winning one.”

However, he admits that winning a championship would validate his lengthy career.

"I won't need somebody else to tell me that or to value my career. I’m not saying I’m going to value it really high. I have a pretty good idea of the job I’ve done. Yeah, I'd really like to win one.” Paul Maurice added.

At this stage of his career, Paul Maurice is focused on finally getting over the hump and securing that long sought-after Stanley Cup victory.