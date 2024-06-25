Paul Maurice discloses his Winnipeg Jets fantasy during emotional Stanley Cup-winning interview

After 26 seasons in the NHL, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice finally won his first Stanley Cup on Monday night. The journey to his victory was filled with drama until the final buzzer of Game 7.

The Panthers initially surged ahead 3-0 in the series. However, the Edmonton Oilers mounted a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive games to even the series at 3-3 each.

Ultimately, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 2-1 tight win to clinch their first Stanley Cup title. Paul Maurice expressed his emotions in a heartfelt interview following the Stanley Cup victory, stating:

"I'm not sure I'm going to do it again, but I'm going to do it tonight. It's not what I thought it would be but it's so much better. But it's the hugs, man."

Maurice expressed his gratitude to his family and shared a profound sentiment about his fantasy for the Winnipeg Jets, stating:

"If I could have one thing more, it would be for the Winnipeg Jets to win the next Stanley Cup."

The disclosure revealed Paul Maurice's deep connection to his former team and his enduring desire to see the Jets achieve ultimate success in the NHL. Before becoming the head coach of the Florida Panthers, Paul Maurice served as the coach of the Winnipeg Jets for five seasons.

Paul Maurice's journey to the 2024 Stanley Cup title

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers finished atop the Atlantic Division with an 82-52-24 record and 110 points. They made it to the playoffs for the tenth time in franchise history this year.

In the first round, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning, whom the Cats eliminated in five games to advance to the second round. Paul Maurice and the Panthers faced the Boston Bruins in the second round and got past the Black and Yellow in four games.

In the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers went up against the New York Rangers, the 2024 Presidents' Trophy winner. The Cats managed to defeat the Blueshirts in six games, securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year.

Paul Maurice and the Panthers faced their biggest challenge in the Stanley Cup Final. Despite initially leading the series 3-0, the Oilers mounted an impressive comeback with three consecutive victories, setting the stage for the thrilling Game 7.

In the final game of the series, the Panthers clinched their first title by edging out the Oilers 2-1. This hard-fought victory solidified the Panthers' momentum, ultimately leading them to triumph in the final.