Paul Maurice irate despite Florida Panthers clinching playoff spot

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fired up following Thursday's 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders, despite his team having clinched a playoff spot.

The Panthers have only won one of their past seven games. The Cats secured their spot after the Detroit Red Wings lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Emotions were running high as Paul Maurice said:

"Today is free quoting f*cking day. Take whatever you think I might say and use it. I won't bi*ch about it."

Paul Maurice replaced Andrew Brunette as Florida Panthers coach on June 22, 2022. In 2023, he helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup finals, where they swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Conference Finals before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights, in the final.

The Florida Panthers will make the playoffs for the second straight year under Maurice. Overall, the Panthers have qualified for the playoffs for the fifth straight season. The Panthers are the second Atlantic Division team to make the playoffs, after the Boston Bruins.

How the New York Islanders beat Florida Panthers

On Thursday, the Panthers hosted the Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena. The Isles put on a solid performance to defeat the Panthers 3-2 at home.

Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Panthers an early lead 24 seconds into the first period. At 13:20, Ryan Pluck, whose goal was initially ruled out for goalie interference, tied it for the Islanders after scoring off the post from the right circle.

Aleksander Barkov made it 2-1 for Florida as he tapped in a backdoor pass from Sam Reinhart at 6:32 of the second period. Two minutes later, Matthew Barzal tied it 2-2 for the Islanders after scoring on a redirecting shot from Noah Dobson.

At 10:42, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the winner (3-2) for the Isles after he received a loose puck at the left of the circle to slot it past the Panthers net.

The win put the New York Islanders within four points of the second-wild-card Washington Capitals. The Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, while the Isles will be up against the Lightning on Saturday.