Pavel Buchnevich landing spots: Understanding how St Louis Blues forward fits on trade market

With the NHL trade deadline five days away, the spotlight is on St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich, a valuable asset expected to switch teams. Since his acquisition from the New York Rangers in the summer of 2021, Buchnevich has proven to be highly productive.

Over the past three seasons, Buchnevich has scored 190 points in 192 games. Despite the recent surge in offense in the league, Buchnevich still ranks 33rd among all forwards in points per game since the 2021-22 season. He is ahead of notable stars Jack Eichel, Brad Marchand and Mark Scheifele.

Buchnevich has one additional year left on his contract at a $5.8 million average annual value (AAV). He presents an appealing option for teams seeking a multi-year rental option.

However, the Blues, who are in a retooling phase while still in the playoff hunt, are not under pressure to move Buchnevich. As such, any potential trade would likely require a significant offer to sway St. Louis' management.

Reports suggest that the asking price for Buchnevich could be as high as two first-round picks or an equivalent package. Additionally, Buchnevich holds a 12-team no-trade list, making the situation more complex for any potential deal.

Three possible landing spots for Pavel Buchnevich

#1. Edmonton Oilers (2nd in the Pacific Division)

The Oilers (36-20-2) have shown a keen interest in adding another high-end forward to their lineup. Edmonton aims to strengthen its offensive depth of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for a sustained playoff push.

Buchnevich's remaining contract term aligns well with the Oilers' timeline, making him an enticing option. However, Edmonton may need to address other areas of its roster, such as defense and goaltending, to ensure a balanced team structure.

#2. Carolina Hurricanes (2nd in the Metropolitan Division)

Seeking to address their perennial playoff struggles, the Hurricanes (36-19-6) want a marquee scorer to complement their existing core. Buchnevich could provide the firepower needed to elevate Carolina's postseason performance.

However, the Hurricanes must weigh the cost of acquiring Buchnevich against the potential impact on team chemistry and dynamics.

#3. Vegas Golden Knights (3rd in the Pacific Division)

With key players sidelined due to injury including captain Mark Stone, the Golden Knights (33-21-7) need immediate reinforcements to strengthen their lineup.

Buchnevich's offensive skill set makes him a natural fit for Vegas' high-octane style of play. However, the Golden Knights must carefully assess Buchnevich's fit within their roster and consider alternatives before making a final decision.