"Pay The Great One" " The GOAT is back": NHL fans react as legend Wayne Gretzky signs multiyear extension with TNT

Wayne Gretzky, who holds record for most career points and assists in NHL history, signed a multiyear extension with Turner Sports on Monday. He has been part of TNT's hockey coverage since 2021, and the new deal keeps him as an important voice of the network.

Gretzky, also known as “the Great One,” played 20 seasons in the league for four teams from 1979 to 1999. He scored over 200 points in a season four times and topped 100 points in 15 campaigns. Fans admire his intelligence, vision on ice and ability to read game, which made him one of greatest players ever. After retiring, Gretzky remained involved in hockey as a coach, executive and minority owner.

The news of his extension was shared on X.

"LATE OFFSEASON NEWS 🚨 Wayne Gretzky has reached a multi-year extension with TNT. WE’RE BACK ON THE AIR THIS WEDNESDAY," NHL on TNT tweeted.

Fans expressed their excitement and praise for Gretzky.

"Let's go!! The goat is back," a fan said.

Will Meinen @BigWillistyle0 @NHL_On_TNT Let's go!! The goat is back

"Pay The Great One!," another fan said.

"Wow, an all time great Oilers center has inked an extension to stay in the same place right before the season starts," one user commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"great move to keep the powerful duo of the Great One and @BizNasty2point0 together...i mean together they have a combined 2,879 points!," a fan wrote.

"I think Gretz has really worked in well as a commentator. He's comfortable in front of the camera & adds key insights. No offense to Tom Brady but you don't see the ease in front of the camera like you do with Gretz. Good going Gretz & TNT," another fan wrote.

"Massive signing!! TNT has the best hockey show in the business. Clears anything we get here in Canada," one fan commented.

Paul Bissonnette shares lessons learned from working with Wayne Gretzky

Paul Bissonnette said in March that working with Wayne Gretzky taught him about humility, approachability and caring for hockey. He admired Gretzky’s treatment of people and his dedication to game.

"(Being involved with NHL) Alumni and the Players Association, and how much work (he puts in) and how much he cares about the game itself, and just how he treats people, just the way that he carries himself," Bissonnette said, via "The Jackie Redmond Show." "That's the biggest thing that I've taken away from him."

Bissonnette added that spending time with Gretzky allowed him to learn more about hockey’s history and gained new insights.

