"Penalized for being 6'8": Matt Rempe's ejection for collision with Devils' Nate Bastian leaves NHL fans confused

The collision between Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers and Nathan Bastian of the New Jersey Devils during Thursday's game was met with disagreement from different fanbases regarding the legality of the hit. Rempe's hit, which resulted in a match penalty, left Bastian sidelined and fueled scrutiny on X/Twitter over the nature of the play.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Breaking down Matt Rempe's hit on Nathan Bastian, was it a dirty hit?

The hit occurred early in the game as Rempe, standing at an imposing 6-foot-8, collided with Bastian along the boards. Bastian, in a lower position, bore the brunt of the impact, with Rempe's elbow appearing to make contact with his head. The force of the hit was evident as Bastian's stick shattered upon impact, and he was swiftly escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

In the aftermath, tempers flared on the ice, with Jonas Siegenthaler stepping in to confront Rempe. Despite Siegenthaler's efforts, Rempe's sheer size and strength proved formidable, as he quickly subdued the Devils defenseman with minimal effort. The altercation resulted in Rempe being handed both a roughing penalty and a match penalty, prematurely ending his night on the ice.

For Matt Rempe, a relative newcomer to the NHL with only three games under his belt, the hit marked another contentious moment in his budding career. Just days earlier, he made headlines during his debut at the Stadium Series by engaging in a fight with New York Islanders veteran Matt Martin. Despite his limited experience, Rempe's physical presence has not gone unnoticed, earning him recognition as a former sixth-round pick by the Rangers in 2020.

Meanwhile, Nathan Bastian, with 12 points in 53 games for the season, showed his resilience by returning to the ice before the end of the opening frame. His swift recovery provided a glimmer of relief for Devils fans amidst the uproar surrounding the controversial hit from Rangers fans.

In the aftermath of the collision, opinions among NHL fans were sharply divided. It doesn't help that the Rangers-Devils rivalry has been one of the hottest in the NHL as of late. While some Rangers supporters defended Rempe, citing the significant height difference and absence of malicious intent, others condemned the hit as reckless and dangerous.

What did you make of the hit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.