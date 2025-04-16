Penguins' Bryan Rust sends clear message to GM Kyle Dubas amidst growing trade speculation

Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from home for the third consecutive year.

After postseason hockey in Pittsburgh was a given to begin Rust's career, times have changed, and the team is undergoing a retool. Longtime Penguins Jake Guentzel, Marcus Pettersson, and Brian Dumoulin have all left the picture in recent years, and it's fair to wonder what comes next.

Speculation has risen as Bryan Rust loses his full no-movement clause on July 1, 2025. Despite a change in the status of his contract, the veteran winger has no interest in leaving his home of 11 years.

As the Penguins' season winds down to a close, Rust was asked during his media availability on Wednesday whether he has reiterated to general manager Kyle Dubas his desire to remain in Pittsburgh. Reporter Matt Vensel shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yeah. Yeah. And I'll say it to you guys, too. I don't want to leave here. This is home for me. This is where I intend to be. This is where I want to be," Rust said.

Rust has another three years remaining on the six-year, $30,750,000 contract extension signed with the Penguins back in 2022. His $5.125 million average annual salary could become a bargain with large expected salary cap increases in the coming years.

Bryan Rust has had a career year in 2024-25

Bryan Rust has been one of the lone bright spots for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season.

At 32 years old, he's having a career-best year, racking up 63 points (29 goals, 24 assists) in just 70 games on the campaign. Rust, Sidney Crosby, and Rickard Rakell have formed one of the best lines in the NHL.

Head coach Mike Sullivan relies on his do-it-all winger in every situation. He spends time on both the power play and penalty kill, along with being one of their best producers at even strength. While Kyle Dubas is looking to make his team younger and faster, it's hard to imagine they would want to part with Bryan Rust anytime soon.

Rust and the Penguins will play their regular-season finale at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

