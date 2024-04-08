Penguins coach reveals bizarre reason why Ryan Shea missed practice ahead of Maple Leafs game

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan unveiled an unexpected reason for defenseman Ryan Shea's absence from the morning skate. In a statement shared on X, Sullivan disclosed that Shea encountered an immigration issue, leading to his detour to Buffalo to resolve the matter.

“Shea had an immigration issue, so he is in Buffalo getting that resolved. We anticipate he’ll be here for game time. Hopefully, he’s out of the path of totality [smiles] and he doesn’t run into any issues there, and we’ll be in good shape,” the Penguins' official account posted.

Sullivan seemed hopeful that Ryan Shea would make it for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His honest talk cleared up any doubts, leaving no room for uncertainty.

Before his immigration-related ordeal, Ryan Shea had showcased his skills on the ice during Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals. Despite his limited NHL experience, the 27-year-old defenseman made a notable impact by scoring a goal just 1:49 into the first period. His wrister from the point found its mark, securing his first goal and point in his 25th NHL game.

Ryan Shea got a +1 rating, laid down 20 hits, and blocked 17 shots. However, in his recent game against the Lightning, he failed to contribute either offensively or defensively in 13:55 minutes of ice time.

Ryan Shea and the Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning

In a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Penguins emerged victorious with a 5-4 win, marked by a late tie-breaking goal from Michael Bunting. However, the game was marred by an unfortunate incident in which referee Steve Kozari had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher following a collision with Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper expressed the difficulty of witnessing the collision, stating,

"That was tough to watch... It was just one of those plays that was kind of a freak accident."

He also gave us the scoop on how Fleury's doing. Said he's a bit shaken up but crossing his fingers for the best for both folks involved.

Malkin from the Penguins was on fire, bagging two goals and an assist. Crosby and Letang chipped in too, adding to the scoreboard.

Coach Mike Sullivan praised his team's resilience against the formidable Lightning, acknowledging,

"Tampa’s a really good team... I give our players credit. We hung in there."

Despite trailing 4-1, Tampa Bay mounted a spirited comeback in the third period, with goals from Nicholas Paul, Anthony Duclair, and Steven Stamkos, who scored twice. However, Stamkos lamented the effort as "too little, too late."

Reflecting on his team's performance, Crosby emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency, stating,

"So, our game has been pretty good and we’ve just got to continue to go a game at a time here."