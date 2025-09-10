Penguins GM Kyle Dubas breaks his silence on Sidney Crosby's comments regarding his future in Pittsburgh 

Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh has been drawing attention after his recent comments at the NHL Player Media Tour. The Penguins captain admitted he understands why his name is linked to the Montreal Canadiens. Growing up as a Montreal fan, Crosby knows firsthand how passionate the city is about hockey.

Ad

“Trust me, growing up a Montreal fan and being from not too far from there, I understand how passionate they are,” Crosby said on Monday, via The Athletic.

Crosby, who is in the final two years of his contract worth $17.4 million, acknowledged why the talk happens. While it's not easy to hear during losing seasons, he noted that being wanted by a team like the Habs was not the worst thing.

Ad

Trending

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas also responded to the attention surrounding Crosby’s comments. He made it clear that the team is focused on preparing for the new season, not outside speculation.

“As Sidney says during his availability, our focus right now is on our younger players coming into camp with high hopes and the battles for roster spots that we have ahead of us," Dubas said on Monday, via The Athletic. "We have no control over speculation or the desires of other teams, markets or members of the media."

Ad

Dubas added that Pittsburgh's priority is developing younger players in camp and working toward making the team a consistent contender again.

"Our focus is on returning the Pittsburgh Penguins to perennial contender status as urgently as possible," Dubas said. "Taking away our focus from that task would only slow down from a job that requires our full attention and nothing less.”

Ad

Sidney Crosby backs Macklin Celebrini for 2026 Olympics team

Sidney Crosby said on Monday that Macklin Celebrini should be considered for the 2026 Olympic team, and praised his all-around game at a young age.

"He’s earned the right to be in the conversation," Crosy said on Monday, via The Athletic. "He’s an incredible player. Just his all-around game at his age is pretty impressive."

Ad

Crosby also highlighted his maturity, defensive play and work ethic. He cited Celebrini’s performance at the world championship, which gave him confidence.

They played together for Canada in the tournament. Celebrini recorded six points in eight games, including three goals. Additionally, he scored 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Crosby and the Penguins missed the playoffs for the third straight year. He scored 91 points, but the team relied too much on him, Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Goaltending was inconsistent, and the defense struggled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama