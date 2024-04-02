Penguins GM Kyle Dubas had a hilarious reaction to fan questioning Sidney Crosby's credentials 

Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager, Kyle Dubas had a funny reaction to a fan wondering if the team would sit Sidney Crosby for the rest of the season.

Crosby recorded his 82nd point of the season on Monday against the New York Rangers to secure his 19th straight point-per-game season in the NHL. It's tied for the most point-per-games season in the NHL, along with Wayne Gretzky.

However, one fan got confused, thinking Crosby would need to get a point in each game to secure it.

Below is the exchange between a fan and Dubas:

Following the game, Crosby said it was a cool feat for him, but was something he didn't want to publicly talk about until it happened.

"That's cool," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "Obviously, something that I didn't want to talk about. I knew was getting closer, and any time you can be in that company, it's pretty cool."

Crosby had two goals and an assist, as the Penguins secured a 5-2 victory over the Rangers. So far, he has 37 goals and 45 assists for 82 points this season.

Penguins HC praises Sidney Crosby

Following Sidney Crosby tying the record, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan heaped praise on his captain.

"It's remarkable. To perform at an elite level for as long as he has is remarkable, and I think his body of work speaks for itself, every milestone that he gets," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

"I wasn't aware of that one. And so it doesn't surprise me," he added. I just think all of these milestones that he's reaching at this point are just more evidence that he's one of the greatest players of all time, not just of his generation, but he's in elite company in all these categories."

It is another incredible feat for Sidney Crosby, who is a future Hall of Famer and one of the finest NHL players of all-time.

But, unfortunately, fans are not likely to see Crosby in the playoffs for the second straight year, as the Penguins are currently five points back of a playoff spot.