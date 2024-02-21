Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas addressed the trade rumors involving star players Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The Penguins (24-21-8), positioned 7th in the Metropolitan Division, have been subject to speculation regarding potential roster changes amidst their fluctuating performance this NHL season.

Dubas provided insights into the team's strategy amid talks of a potential rebuild. Acknowledging the significance of veteran players like Crosby in shaping the team's identity and mentoring younger talents, Dubas emphasized,

"When you have players like that, they prevent you from getting there because they're too good, Dubas said (via Pens Inside Scoop on X).

"What they can pass onto players coming into the organization, it's impossible to measure. That's what we would set out to do, whether it's our own (prospects) or future draft picks/younger players we can bring in via trade, that can serve to expedite things and make sure there isn't a massive breach."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Dubas shed light on the Penguins' need to balance their roster composition, considering the age demographics of their players.

With several key contributors in their 30s, including franchise icons (implying Sidney Crosby and others), the Penguins face the task of integrating younger talent while maintaining competitiveness in the league.

Dubas said,

"We have to take stock of where we are and be realistic about the fact that one of the issues we have is that we need to get younger. We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed - some of them are the best players in the history of the franchise..."

Expand Tweet

Dubas then commented on Jake Guentzel's situation, who is out for a month with an upper-body injury. He said,

"It's tough with Jake [Guentzel] because he is an excellent player playing at an elite level... We need to find a way to have some of those veteran guys while continuing to get younger at the same time."

Expand Tweet

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins' 5-4 loss to Islanders

The Penguins' 5-4 defeat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday further highlighted the team's need for strategic adjustments. Despite a valiant effort, Pittsburgh fell short in overtime, with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech delivering the decisive blow.

Captain Sidney Crosby, who was limited to zero points against the Islanders, said,

“It was a good pushback. Not the ideal situation to be in, but we battled hard and got it even ... (we'll) take the point and move on. We need points so we got one. We’ve got to continue to grab them.”

The Penguins will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.