Penguins GM Kyle Dubas sends clear message to 'polarizing figure' Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson just completed his second full season as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ad

Unfortunately, both the team results and his individual numbers were relatively the same, if not worse, than his first year as a Penguin. So it's fair to say that the start of his tenure in Pittsburgh has not gone according to plan.

However, general manager Kyle Dubas still believes Erik Karlsson has more to give and sees him as a part of the team's return to contention. PensInsideScoop shared on X (formerly Twitter) what Dubas had to say about Karlsson during his end-of-season media availability on Monday.

Ad

Trending

"Erik is and will forever be a polarizing figure. My view would be we expect him to be one of the people who pulls us from where we're at into contention. I had a long meeting with him... my push would be his actions have to match his ambitions," Dubas said.

"He showed throughout the year he has another level to him. He had moments of great play with too many inconsistencies. We have to push him to get here," Dubas added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erik Karlsson has two years left on the eight-year, $92,000,000 contract he originally signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2019, prior to being dealt to Pittsburgh during the 2023 offseason.

Erik Karlsson spoke about his future on Friday

Erik Karlsson was asked about his future with the Penguins during locker room cleanout day on Friday and reaffirmed his desire to remain with the team.

The 34-year-old understands the potential for trade rumors but wants it to work in Pittsburgh. Penguins reporter Wes Crosby shared what he had to say on X.

Ad

"Been through this before. I realize the magnitude of it. At the end of the day, it's a business. Whatever happens is going to happen. But all I can say is I've enjoyed everything here. I enjoy (it) on a personal level. Me and my family really want it to work here," Karlsson said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erik Karlsson registered 53 points (11 goals, 42 assists) while playing all 82 games this season. He suffered an injury that forced him to miss training camp, leading to a slow start, though he eventually picked up the pace later in the year.

The Penguins will need Karlsson to get closer to the Norris Trophy-winning 101-point form he produced in his final season as a Shark, to help speed up their process of returning to playoff contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama