Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry gets 100% real about his future with Pittsburgh

Tristan Jarry's career with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been as up and down as you could possibly imagine.

Jarry has had an extremely difficult last three years after five strong seasons to begin his time in the NHL, which included all-star selections in 2020 and 2022.

Inconsistency has riddled his form on the ice, as seen at the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. He let in 12 goals on the first 73 shots he faced that led to his demotion to the AHL after only three games.

A recall to the NHL in mid-November appeared to have changed fortunes in his form until the cracks appeared again in January. Kyle Dubas was forced to place the netminder on waivers but later cleared it and spent two months with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins before earning a recall again. Since then, Jarry has played his best hockey of the season in March.

The wild inconsistencies in his game, combined with promising goaltender prospects Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Mursahov, have Tristan Jarry's future in Pittsburgh very much in question. Penguins reporter Seth Rorabaugh wrote a recent article for Trib Live where he shared comments from Jarry about his desire to remain with the team.

"I obviously want to be here, I've been here my whole career, that's where I plan on finishing my career hopefully, that's something I want to do. I've loved every minute putting on a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey, and I hope I get to do it for a lot longer," Jarry said.

Tristan Jarry still has another three years remaining on a five-year, $26,875,000 contract extension that Kyle Dubas signed him to during his first offseason as Penguins general manager in 2023.

Tristan Jarry has played very well since returning from the minors in March

After his second stint of the season of having to play down in the minors, Tristan Jarry was recalled to Pittsburgh on March 3.

The 29-year-old has gone 5-3-1, with a 2.95 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout in eight games upon returning to the Penguins's main team. Besides two games in Tampa Bay and Buffalo, Jarry has been tremendous, where he was pulled, and the team was terrible in front of him.

Pittsburgh sold off several pieces at the deadline and are dealing with significant players out of the lineup due to injuries, making Tristan Jarry's play more impressive.

Jarry will look to continue to finish the season strong when the Penguins are in St. Louis to face the Blues on Thursday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Enterprise Center.

