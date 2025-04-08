Penguins HC compares Sidney Crosby & Alex Ovechkin to NBA legends Larry Bird and Magic Johnson

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, the two names speak for themselves. As Ovechkin said back in 2023, "We saved the NHL".

Ad

The 2004 and 2005 first-overall draft picks both began their legendary careers in the 2005-06 season, and somehow, they remain two of the best players in the world 20 years later in 2024-25. It speaks to the talent, work ethic, and consistency that Crosby and Ovechkin possess like very few others in sports ever have.

The longtime rivals have become friends later in their careers, forming a respect for one another as they've gained a true understanding of just how much they mean to the sport.

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was asked about the two all-time greats and drew a comparison to two NBA legends, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Penguins reporter Wes Crosby shared Sullivan's response during his pre-game media availability on X (formerly Twitter).

"It reminds me in a lot of ways, like, Larry Bird and Magic did for the NBA. Not only were they great players, but they had a certain charisma about them in the way they carried themselves and how they're ambassadors for the game, they just advanced the game," Sullivan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have spent their entire careers with one franchise, achieving all of the individual and team success you could possibly dream of. The Celtics, Lakers, Penguins, and Capitals have been blessed with these franchise-altering players.

Poetically, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin each made history of their own this year

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin both cemented their place atop the NHL record books during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ad

Crosby secured his 20th consecutive point-per-game season, going skate to stick for a classic Crosby goal on March 27 in Buffalo, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons) for the most in NHL history.

And of course, the Great 8 buried career goal number 895 on Sunday afternoon on Long Island, to complete his pursuit of the NHL's all-time goal scoring record, passing Wayne Gretzky (894 goals).

It's hard to imagine either of these records being broken anytime soon, or ever, for that matter. Hockey fans must appreciate these two while they're still here, because we may never see anything like them again.

Crosby and Ovechkin will meet again on Thursday, April 17, in Pittsburgh for their final regular-season game of the year. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama