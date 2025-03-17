Penguins HC Mike Sullivan is all hearts for Sidney Crosby, crowns him as ‘greatest players of generation’

Sidney Crosby is one of the best players to ever play the game and continues to dominate the NHL in year 20 of his illustrious career.

Having not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2021-22 season, Crosby had not been on the big stage in front of the hockey world for a few years. He was back at the forefront as captain of Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he reminded everyone that he's still Sidney Crosby.

The superstar center has once again led the charge in Pittsburgh this season, leading the team in point scoring as fans expected. Mike Sullivan is in his 10th year behind the Penguins bench and he has relished every second he's had the opportunity to coach Crosby.

The Pens coach made a recent appearance on the NHL Network and raved about his team's captain.

"I just think he represents everything that's right about our sport," Sullivan said on Monday. "First and foremost he carries himself with such humility and grace off the ice. The way he represents our game and the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL for me is a great lesson for all of us. He's arguably the greatest player of his generation, one of the greatest players of all time and he just carries himself with such humility."

With 1,669 career points, three Stanley Cups, international gold medals and every award a fan could think of, Crosby remains humble off the ice.

Sidney Crosby continues to chase history

Like his rival Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby is pursuing greatness down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season.

He is tracking to finish with his 20th consecutive season averaging over a point per game. It would surpass Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons) who he is tied with for the most point-per-game seasons in NHL history.

At 37 years old, he remains one of the best players in the league and has produced 73 points (23 goals, 50 assists) in 67 games this campaign. He recently reached the 70-point mark for the 15th time in his storied career. He needs eight points in Pittsburgh's final 13 games to solidify himself alone atop the record books.

Crosby and the Penguins are back in action on Tuesday when they host the New York Islanders. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

