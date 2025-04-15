Penguins HC Mike Sullivan makes his feelings known on Sidney Crosby being voted best in one particular NHL player poll category

Sidney Crosby was heavily featured in the 2024-25 NHLPA player poll that came out on Tuesday morning.

Even at 37 years old, the Penguins' superstar remains one of the best players in the world, and his peers have tremendous respect for him. That was on full display in the results of the poll for the most complete player in the NHL.

Crosby took home the honor with 33.81% of the vote, narrowly beating out Florida Panthers star center Aleksander Barkov, who came in at 30.95%. Nathan MacKinnon (7.14%), Connor McDavid (6.98%), Auston Matthews (3.17%), and Anze Kopitar (3.17%) rounded out the top five.

It's pretty special to see that Sidney Crosby is still viewed in the same class as the league's biggest superstars in his 20th NHL season. Penguins head coach, Mike Sullivan, was asked about his captain once again being voted the most complete player in the league by the players. 93.7 The Fan shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"He controls everything within his power to set himself up for success. That's a lot easier said than done. There aren't a lot of guys that are willing to go to that level of detail and that commitment to do that. And that's one of the things that separates him from any other athlete that I've ever been around," Sullivan said.

High praise from his long-time head coach. Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan are just finishing up their 10th season together, and they hope that next season will result in playoff hockey returning to Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby was also voted the smartest overall player

Most complete player wasn't the only category where Sidney Crosby took the top spot.

Sid was also voted as the smartest overall player in the NHL by his peers. Crosby edged out Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov (24.71%), while Connor McDavid (11.53%), Aleksander Barkov (6.43%), and Adam Fox (3.62%) received the next highest percentage of votes.

Although it's been a disappointing season in Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby has done all he possibly can to salvage it. He's closing in on another 90-point season, sitting with 89 points (32 goals, 57 assists) through 79 games on the campaign.

Crosby and the Penguins have one final game left in their regular season, which comes on Thursday night against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

