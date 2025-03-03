Penguins HC Mike Sullivan makes his thoughts clear on $53,000,000 Leafs superstar's leadership at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs battled this afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, with Toronto securing an exciting 6-5 overtime victory, capped by William Nylander’s game-winning goal in the extra session.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who also served as captain of Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, surpassed Maple Leafs legend Darryl Sittler on the all-time franchise goals scored list during the game with a second period goal.

During the tournament, Matthews didn't find the back of the net but finished with three assists, two of which came in the deciding game against Team Canada on Feb. 20.

Team USA's Mike Sullivan, who is also the coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, spoke highly of Matthews before facing him in today’s NHL contest in Pittsburgh. He said (per TSN reporter Mark Masters):

"He knows what winning hockey is all about I could tell early on he has an appetite to win and he knows what it takes."

Sullivan coached Matthews and the rest of Team USA during the tournament, in which Team Canada claimed the championship.

Matthews is in the first year of a four-year, $53 million contract he signed with the Leafs last season to extend his stay in Toronto; his cap hit for the next four seasons stands at $13.25 million.

Auston Matthews passed Darryl Sittler in Maple Leafs history with goal against Pittsburgh

Both teams traded leads multiple times in an offensive showdown this afternoon. The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Max Domi and Conor Timmins, but the Penguins responded with three straight from Cody Glass, Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby to take a 3-2 lead into intermission.

In the second period, Matthews scored his 22nd goal of the season, passing Maple Leafs icon and Hall of Famer Darryl Sittler for second most in team history. He now trails only Mats Sundin.

Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust restored the lead for the Penguins, but Toronto quickly answered with goals from John Tavares and Matthew Knies, the latter coming with just 0.1 seconds left in the period.

Just 10 seconds into the third period, Rakell tied the game again with his second goal of the night. Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation, setting up overtime.

In the extra session, Nylander secured the extra point in the standings for the Leafs with his 35th goal of the season.

