Penguins HC Mike Sullivan and son-in-law Charlie McAvoy weigh in on representing USA together at 4 Nations Face-Off

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will be part of the United States' blue line on Thursday at Bell Centre. The U.S. opens its 4 Nations Face-Off campaign against Finland. McAvoy will play alongside Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will call the shots for the U.S., which makes the tournament special for reasons beyond the ice rink. Sullivan and McAvoy share a special bond as McAvoy is married to Sullivan’s daughter, Kiley. They are on the same team for the first time as they represent the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy, who recently became a father, spoke about how special the moment is for their family.

“I have a son now, for his dad to play for his grandpa, those are things that I would have never dreamed of,” McAvoy said per Associated Press. “This is just where hockey’s taken us, where our jobs have taken us, so it’s extremely special.”

Sullivan called it an incredible privilege to coach his son-in-law:

"Someday we might look back on this and smile," Sullivan said. "Charlie means the world to us, to our family. First and foremost, he’s a terrific hockey player. He’s fierce competitor. But more importantly than that is he’s a great kid and a good person and he means the world to our family."

Despite their relationship, McAvoy said there are no concerns about the team dynamic. He gets some jokes from teammates but says,

“At the end of the day, we’ve both worked to be here...”

The U.S. is led by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews as captain.

Charlie McAvoy and his wife Kiley gave birth to their son, Rhys

Charlie McAvoy and his wife, Kiley, welcomed their son, Rhys Michael McAvoy, on Sunday. Kiley announced the news on Instagram, calling Rhys "the greatest love we will ever know."

On Monday, McAvoy shared his happiness:

"Me and Kiley welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Rhys Michael McAvoy. Kiley did absolutely amazing, everybody's healthy, baby is healthy, so we are really happy and, yeah, there are no words, we're thrilled right now."

Charlie McAvoy had been sidelined since Jan. 11 with an injury, allowing him to be present for Rhys' birth. He called the experience "truly incredible." Charlie and Kiley married in August 2023. The couple met at Boston University and got engaged in July 2021.

