Former NHLer Jaromir Jagr reposted one of Brigitte Gabriel’s viral statements about President-elect Donald Trump. Jagr shared Gabriel’s original reel, posted in November 2024, on his Instagram stories.

In her video, Brigitte Gabriel praised Donald Trump by pointing out what she perceives as the positive qualities of his children. She argued that Trump's children have strong ethics and morals compared to the children of other billionaires, who, in her view, often fall into problems like substance abuse or bad behavior because of their wealth.

“I love Trump's personality, and here's why,” Gabriel said. “Don't tell me who you are, show me your children. I'll tell you who you are. How many billionaires do you know whose kids have the ethics that Donald Trump's kids have? How many billionaires do you know whose kids have the morals that Donald Trump's kids have? How many do you know of billionaires whose kids are losers?”

“They're lost, they're lost because of the billions. They're lost because of all the money they got from their parents. Donald Trump's kids were never arrested, were never on drugs, never raped anybody.”

via Instagram /@jj68jaromirjagr

Gabriel suggested that Trump’s kids serve as a reflection of his character and parenting, claiming they have not been involved in scandals or embarrassing situations.

“Do you not have any videos of them losers, drunk, making fools out of themselves? If I want somebody to raise my children, I see his children. I want somebody like Donald Trump raising my children instead of all the other billionaire losers that I know whose kids are an insult and an embarrassment to the parents,” she said.

Her main point was that Trump’s family stands out positively and that this reflects well on him as a person and leader.

Penguins retired Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 last year

In February 2024, the Pittsburgh Penguins honored one of their greatest players in Jaromír Jagr by retiring his iconic No. 68 jersey. The ceremony took place at PPG Paints Arena, where the Penguins raised Jagr’s banner to the rafters in a special ceremony.

The Penguins legend himself flew in from the Czech Republic to attend the ceremony.

During his nearly 11 years in Pittsburgh, Jagr led the team to two Stanley Cups, earned five Art Ross Trophies as the league’s top scorer and won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in 1999. He remains second in all-time NHL points with 1,921, trailing only Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr officially retired from professional hockey last year at the age of 52, closing the chapter on an incredible 37-year career. Before stepping away, Jagr had been playing in his home country of the Czech Republic with the Kladno Knights since leaving the NHL in 2018.

