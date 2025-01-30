Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr set to sell 80% stake in Czech hockey team: Report

Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr, whose No. 68 jersey was retired last year, is reportedly selling his 80% stake in the Kladno Knights, which plays in the Czech Extraliga (the highest-level ice hockey league in the Czech Republic), according to ESPN.

The Czech hockey team will then be mostly owned by businessman Tomas Drastil, while Jagr keeps a minority stake. The sale is expected to help the club financially, although the financial details have not been publicly disclosed.

Jagr had owned 70% of Kladno since 2011 and became full owner in 2017 after buying the town's 30% share. He has played for Kladno since 2018 when the Calgary Flames released him. Kladno was also his first professional team when he was a teenager.

"Something is coming to an end," Jagr said via ESPN. "But a new era, and I hope a more successful one, is about to start."

Jagr had a lengthy NHL career, lasting 24 seasons. He ranks second in league history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games, trailing only Wayne Gretzky. In addition, he ranks fourth in Penguins history with 1,079 points in 806 games, trailing just Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin.

Jaromir Jagr is playing his last professional hockey season

Jaromir Jagr announced in September 2024 that this season would be his last as a professional hockey player. The 52-year-old is playing for HC Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Extraliga. In a Czech-language Instagram post, he called this his “last season,” confirming his retirement plans.

"I decided in my last season to have a new jersey for every game, in which I would play one game at a time. Would you be interested in my game jersey from last season? What plan would you recommend for me with them?" Jagr wrote. (translated by Google).

Jaromir Jagr has played 37 professional seasons. He last played in the NHL in 2017-18 and ranks fourth in goals (766) and games played (1,733) and fifth in assists (1,155). He won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins and led the league in scoring five times.

His former teammates admire his long career. Evgeni Malkin joked (via The Athletic):

“Do you believe him? I think he, like, play forever.”

Meanwhile, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said:

“It’s incredible what he’s accomplished. He probably deserves the rest.”

Jaromir Jagr will be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2028 unless the three-year waiting period is waived. Only nine players have received an exception, including Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

